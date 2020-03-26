Self-Isolating During COVID-19 Pandemic: Can’t Resist Colouring Your Hair at Home? Consider These Tips First

Hair Colour (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A meme circulating on social media reads 'we are about four weeks away' from seeing everyone's natural hair colour. Amid self-isolation and quarantine, this joke is equal parts real and funny. And while the salons remain shut, you may not be able to resist colouring your hair at home. If your hair is already colour-treated, you must first maintain what you have and then colour your hair, if you need. These colouring tips will ensure that your hair is in top shape before your next appointment.

Use Ammonia-Free Products

Make safety a priority when you are picking up that brush and a bowl. Ammonia is a common ingredient in the hair-dye industry, but you must avoid any colour that contains ammonia in the developer. Ammonia is no doubt effective, but the strong chemical can damage your hair in the process. Hair Care Tips: Use Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil to Maintain Long and Healthy Hair.

Opt for Semi-Permanent Dyes

Look for semi or demi-permanent dyes as they are typically ammonia-free and the colour does not penetrate under the cuticle of your hair. And if things do not go according to your plan whether you miss a spot or dislike the colour, the formula can give you a little more room as they are not permanent. What Causes Grey Hair? From Stress to Smoking, These Things are Responsible for Your Salt-And-Pepper Strands.

Pick a Shade Close to Your Natural Hair Colour

If you are stuck in the house, consider staying on the safe side by picking a colour close to your natural hair colour. Going too dark, too bright or too light can be challenging to fix, if you are unhappy with the results. Dry Shampoo and Hair Care: Know All About Its Benefits, Negatives and DIY Recipe.

Also, ensure that you prep your hair before you dye it. Do not wash your hair a few days before colouring as the natural oils will help protect your scalp from the chemicals in the dye. Applying some vaseline on your hairline and around your ears can prevent your skin from staining.