Obesity and fat gain are some of the most important concerns nowadays. To maintain a healthy physique and lifestyle, people are opting for various dietary changes. One of the most common diets followed by many is the ketogenic diet.

Ketogenic diet, also known as the keto diet, is a diet that forces the body to burn fats instead of carbohydrates. It is a high fat, adequate-protein, low carbohydrate diet. Before you make changes to your lifestyle and start a ketogenic diet, we at LatestLY, have curated a few essential things that you must know about the diet. Brief Overview of Low Carb High Fat Ketogenic Food

Most health experts hate it

Many nutritionists consider this the worst diet unless you have some specific health condition where your doctor has recommended a keto diet. Many gastroenterologists link this diet to a bad gut which could be further dangerous for your health.

No calorie counts

Keto diet does not focus on the calorie count, rather all you need to track is your net carbs. But to keep your body active, include plenty of foods that are high in magnesium and potassium. And also, it is very essential to make sure you are having plenty of fibre. GM Diet Explained! Here's Everything To Know About the 7-Day Diet.

Your breath may change

Your breath and urine may start to smell fruity or even similar to a nail polish remover. This is because a ketone element known as acetone is leaving your body through breath and urine and this can be termed as ketosis breath.

You may see a lot of weight loss initially

The beginning of keto diet generally leads to frequent urination which leads to water loss. This is because our body breaks down carbs into glucose, converting them to glycogen. For every gram of glycogen, the body stashes three to four grams of water. Without the glycogen reserve, the body starts to release water weight and hence you might also feel constipated.

Keto benefits with not just weight loss

Keto diet comes not only with weight loss benefits, but also promotes mental clarity and focus once reach ketosis. It also increases energy levels and lessens blood sugar spikes.

A keto diet is very tough to sustain and many people tend to gain weight once they stop following it. This is because once you start eating carbs again, you are very like to gain back the weight. Therefore, before you start a keto diet, make sure that you truly can maintain it.

