A leech entered an elderly Cambodian man's penis while he was swimming in a pond. The man was in immense pain, especially after the leech entered his bladder. The man happened to get the leech latched to him after going swimming in a pond. The leech had attached itself to his bladder after drinking around a pint of the man's blood and it had swollen in size. Experts are assuming that when the leech may have been extremely tiny while entering the man's penis because the man didn't realise it at that time. Surgeons used specialised equipment to remove the leech out. Giant Pet Leech Sucks Person’s Arm, Terrifying Video Goes Viral Again.

The man is said to be a prisoner and he had to be admitted to the hospital overnight for his condition to be monitored and only discharged the next day after surgeons used a tool called a bipolar resectoscope to kill the leech. The tool is about "4mm wide probe with electric nodes and cutting tools at the end of it", as per Daily Mail. The leech had grown back and the same route was taken to drag it back out, aka via the penis. Doctors had initially inserted a camera through the man's urethra to see what exactly caused the discomfort only to find a leech inside him. Leech Removed From Chinese Woman’s Throat! Watch Video of Doctors Extracting the 3cm-Long Blood-Sucking Parasite.

Doctors at the city's Calmette Hospital warned residents to ensure proper safety while swimming in ponds during the rainy season. Leeches are said to be active especially during this season. In a statement it said: "The waters are rich with leeches and other insects during the rainy season. Consult with the specialists immediately if you are experiencing pain in your body to get it treated correctly."

