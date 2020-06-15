Men’s Health Week 2020: From Cleaning Foot to Keeping Your Armpit Fresh, Here Are Five Personal Hygiene Habits Every Male Should Follow

Men often ignore the grooming and hygiene part which not only affects personality but can also cause infection and diseases. When a male is neat and tidy, it reflects on his body language and gestures and also boosts self-confidence. Every year, June is observed as Men's Health Month to raise awareness about healthcare for men and focus on encouraging males to lead a healthy lifestyle. In Men's Health Month 2020, let us throw light on some basic personal hygiene habits which every man should follow. Men's Health Month 2020: What Causes Fungal and Yeast Infections in Men? From High Sugar Diet to Antibiotic Usage, These are the Common Culprits.

Men often rush to work and ignore the health aspect. The most basic thing is washing hands before eating, which also most males avoid. However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation, it is strictly necessary to wash hands with soap or clean it with sanitiser regularly, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 germs. However, most men have been observed to forgo cleaning of the feet, cutting nails, keeping their face and hair clean and many other things. Penile Cancer Facts: What Every Man Should Know About This Life-Threatening Disease.

Five Personal Hygiene Habits That Every Male Should Follow

1. Cleaning Foot Regularly - It is necessary to scrub your feet and areas between toes every day while taking a shower. Also, before wearing socks, let your feet dry completely and apply antiperspirant on it to avoid bad odour.

2. Shower After Workout - Post your workout, it is necessary to immediately take a shower by applying body shower gel. Avoiding shower after a workout can clog pores, trapping oil and dead skin cells inside, which leads to zits and painful cystic acne.

3. Keeping Armpit Fresh - After taking a shower, make sure to dry your armpit area and then rub a cotton ball soaked in a tree oil or witch hazel that help the underarm stay dry, fresh, and bacteria-free. Also, ensure that you shave off underarm hair regularly. Practising this will help you maintain a good body odour.

4. Keeping Groin Area Dry - It is very important to wash the groin area regularly and also avoid it from keeping moist. This hygiene practice can avoid the growth of bacteria on the skin which cause fungal infection. Also, use antifungal dusting powder regularly and use a good quality undergarment.

5. Brushing Teeth Before Sleeping - Most men skip brushing of teeth at night before sleeping. It is important to brush teeth twice a day and also clean your tongue once. Ignoring oral hygiene can cause bad breath which can negatively affect one's personality.

Always remember, that maintaining personal hygiene standards will make you feel special about yourself and it will also positively reflect on the way you lead your daily life.

