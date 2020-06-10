Men's Health Month 2020: What Causes Fungal and Yeast Infections in Men? From High Sugar Diet to Antibiotic Usage, These are the Common Culprits

Itching (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: ANI)

If you thought that only women suffered from fungal and yeast infections, you were wrong. Just like women, you too cannot get away from an attack of these microorganisms. Candida yeast thrives in the moist areas of the body irrespective of your gender. While they generally do not cause any trouble, an overgrowth of yeast can lead to infections in any part of your body, especially your genitals. Here are some of the most common causes of fungal or yeast infections in men.

Having Sex with an Infected Partner

Women are indeed prone to getting yeast infections, thanks to the vaginal flora that is impacted by the slightest change in hormonal balance. Having sexual intercourse with an infected partner can increase your chances of getting the same infection manifold. Men's Health Month 2020: From Childhood Obesity to Lack of Physical Activity, Here's Why Male Boobs or Gynecomastia are On the Rise Among Boys!

Antibiotics Usage

While antibiotics are prescribed to kill certain microorganisms to treat infections, they can alter the balance of bacteria in the gut or the genital area allowing the yeast to grow and flourish. Men's Health Month 2020: Can Wearing Tight Underwear and Skinny Jeans Lower Your Sperm Count and Make You Infertile?

A Weakened Immune System

Feeding your body with junk can affect your immunity to a large extent. A weak immune system cannot prevent the growth of fungus in the affected areas, and therefore, the infection starts to spread to other areas of the body.

High Sugar Diet

A high sugar diet raises the blood sugar levels in the body, which promotes yeast growth in the genital areas giving rise to an infection. Why Men Die Earlier than Women Do.

Damaged Foreskin

A damaged foreskin could also make the area prone to yeast infections. When the glans penis lacks adequate protection due to damages to the foreskin, it increases the chances of a yeast infection.

Apart from all of these, alcohol can also disturb the bacterial flora in the genitals and give rise to yeast or a fungal infection.