Mental Health Awareness Month 2020: Coping with The Trauma of Extreme Weather Events as Cyclone Amphan Batters Odisha and West Bengal

Cyclone Amphan (Photo Credits: PTI)

As cyclone Amphan batters Odisha and West Bengal, we are only praying for everyone to be safe. But there is another item to add to the checklist, and that is your mental health. While mental health is less tangible, anxiety associated with extreme weather events can be as scary. The damage done by extreme weather conditions can have a long-lasting impact on mental health. According to experts, people who suffer damage to their homes were around 50% more likely to experience poorer mental health.

How Can Extreme Weather Conditions Take a Toll on Your Mental Health?

The anxiety of losing your home and livelihood can take a toll on your well-being irrespective of your socioeconomic status. Even psychological casualties due to extreme weather conditions can have a significant impact on one's mental health. This implies that even if the damage is minor and does not require you to be hospitalised or evacuate your home, you can still suffer from trauma and anxiety. Here's what you should do if you suffered loses.

Pace Yourself

You must be in survival mode, and still be in a state of shock. If your mind is racing to make sense of what has happened and are on that emotional roller coaster, slow down and breathe. Shut it all down and rest. Mental Health Issues Rise During Lockdown in India, More Than 60% People Are Suffering: New Survey.

Have Faith

It is time for you to summon the courage you will need to rebuild. If you are looking for that strength and trust, take it from someone who will help you. You have to get through the rubble to get there. From Burnout to Post-Quarantine PTSD, Be Prepared to Face These Mental Health Challenges From COVID-19 After the Lockdown!

Surround Yourself with Supportive Individuals

None of us can get through hard times alone. We need the love, care, and support of others, and this is the time to let people in our lives. Do not let shame, or fear of indebtedness stand in your way. Risk of Suicide Decreases with Increase in Number of Mental Health Visit.

Identifying the existence of trauma and anxiety is a must to pave the way for aid organisations to include mental health initiatives in their future relief procedures. As cyclone Amphan erodes the east coast, supporting victims would mean more than providing shelter and clothing for the affected. Let us not forget that weather damage to homes and infrastructure require physical repairs. Therefore, the impact of flooding and the strong winds on people is devastating and can last long after the winds have