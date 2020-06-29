Who doesn't love monsoon? Rainy season might come as a big refreshment for the soul, but it also comes with some drawbacks. Monsoon brings along with it a few diseases and infections which can attack the body if proper precautions are not taken. Let's take a look at five dos and don'ts to keep diseases at bay in monsoon. Work Out at Home: With Gyms Shut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Here Are Five Easy Exercises to Keep Fit.

We are more prone to skin infections and water-borne diseases during monsoon. It is necessary to maintain a good hygiene standard in the rainy season. Rainwater is acidic in nature and can damage hair. The monsoon season also witnesses increased humidity which can cause skin problems like acne. If we fail to maintain cleanliness inside and around our house, we will invite various diseases like malaria, dengue, etc. LatestLY brings you some health tips for the rainy season which can help you enjoy this lovely season.

Monsoon Health Tips

Dos

1. During monsoon, it is necessary to include foods that are probiotics in nature in your diet. Probiotic food feeds good bacteria to improve our gut health and also strengthen our immune system.

2. Always keep yourself neat and tidy in monsoon. Make sure to wash your hands and feet properly immediately after entering your home.

3. Eat foods that are made with less refined sugar, as excess sweet can promote the growth of bad bacteria and upset the gut flora balance.

4. Always drink filtered water as contaminated water can make you fall prey to water-borne diseases.

5. Make sure that you eat fresh seasonal vegetables, and also wash them thoroughly before cooking to avoid any diseases.

Don'ts

1. Don't let water accumulate around your house as it can become breeding ground for mosquitoes.

2. Never touch your face with dirty hands. Always use a sanitiser while travelling and also when at home, wash your hands regularly with anti-septic liquid handwash. Dirty hands carry hundreds of microbes which can easily enter the body while coming in contact with eyes, ears and mouth.

3. Avoid wearing wet shoes and wet clothes after getting drenched in the rain, as it can lead to fungal infection, and your body can also catch cold and fever.

4. Avoid entering an air-conditioned space after getting wet in rain, as it can lead to severe fever and body pain.

5. Avoid wearing closed shoes in monsoon, as it can increase the moisture content of the feet. This exposes feet to fungal infections.

The above-mentioned health tips for monsoon are not difficult to apply. These dos and don'ts can help you stay away from diseases. We hope you have a lovely rainy season ahead with your family.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).