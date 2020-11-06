Ever since COVID-19 spread its wings, our lives took a U-turn. It made us adapt to a life we never imagine would exist. However, major attention in the scenario was grabbed by economic shift, lifestyle changes and of course the well-being of those affected by a coronavirus. A majorly affected section remained people with comorbidities and other major health issues that took a toll on their health making them more susceptible to the disease. On National Cancer Awareness Day, there is an urgent need to discuss the impact COVID-19 made on cancer screening, treatment, susceptibility & psyche of patients and survivors.

COVID-19 & Cancer Screenings

Along with other aspects of cancer care, the first and primitive areas to be hit due to the coronavirus pandemic was cancer screening. To slow down the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare settings that were known hotspots of coronavirus, new cancer diagnoses declined drastically, according to research. Delayed cancer screenings have been one of the major issues and it only spiralled down. This caused more number of cancers being diagnosed at later stages posing difficulting in terms of treatment.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Undergoing Chemotherapy

Moreover, researchers also found out that about one-third of patients undergoing chemo or radiation in a study tested positive for coronavirus and they were asymptomatic. About 109 cancer patients were tested who were undergoing treatment, such as radiation and chemotherapy and about one-third were diagnosed with COVID-19 with almost 80% of them being asymptomatic, which further challenges treatment.

COVID-19 and Cancer Treatment

Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing with cancer has got much harder. Visiting a hospital is fraught with consequences if you have cancer. Not only have treatments been interrupted, operations postponed, but cancer screening programmes, so vital for picking up cancer early in order to save lives, have ground to a halt. Those on clinical trials, which are often the last resort for those with advanced and recurrent cancers, have also found themselves abandoned midstream.

Cancer Patients and COVID-19 Susceptibility

Cancer patients are at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 than the general population because cancer and its treatments can weaken the immune system. Survivors also have an increased risk because, although the immune system recovers after treatment ends, the degree of recovery can vary. One study out of China looked at coronavirus patients with underlying conditions and found that cancer patients had a mortality rate of 5.6 percent, much higher compared to the general population.

