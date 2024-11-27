Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is primarily transmitted by the Aedes mosquitoes. Dengue fever is not contagious, and it cannot spread from one person to another. It is caused by the bite of a mosquito that is infected with one of the four types of dengue virus. Dengue fever is very common in the tropical and sub-tropical regions of India, parts of East Asia, Africa, the Pacific Islands, South America, and even parts of Europe. People who travel to these places or live in these places are at a high risk of contracting the disease. According to researchers, dengue fever affects millions of people across the globe every year. Many people experience little to no symptoms, which are often mistaken for flu. However, it is important to be cautious at all times. From causes and symptoms to how to protect yourself, here’s all you should know about dengue fever. How To Confirm Dengue Infection?

Dengue Fever Causes

Dengue fever is caused by one of the four dengue viruses. The Aedes mosquito spreads dengue. When a mosquito bites a person with dengue virus in their blood, it gets infected too. When this mosquito bites another person, it transmits the virus into their bloodstream, which causes an infection.

Dengue Fever Symptoms

When infected, many people show no signs or symptoms of an infection. When symptoms do occur, they are often mistaken for other illnesses like flu. It usually takes about four–10 days for the symptoms to start showing. Dengue fever causes high fever, up to 104 F, along with any of the symptoms like nausea, vomiting, headache, muscle pain, joint or bone pain, rashes, pain behind the eyes, or swollen glands. While most people recover within a week or two, in some cases the symptoms worsen and can become life-threatening.

The more severe form of dengue is called dengue hemorrhagic fever, severe dengue, or dengue shock syndrome. This can cause serious health issues like a sudden drop in the blood pressure, bleeding from the gums or nose, severe stomach pain, rapid breathing, fatigue, restlessness, persistent vomiting, blood in the stools or vomit, irritability, and bleeding under the skin, which might seem like bruising. If not treated on time, it could also result in death.

How to Protect Yourself

The best way to protect your family and yourself from dengue is to prevent mosquito bites. Follow these simple steps to ensure you and your family stay safe. Take steps like fitting mosquito nets in your home and keeping the windows closed in the evenings. Stay in places that are well air-conditioned. Prevent mosquito breeding in your home. Ensure there is no stagnant water inside the house. When stepping outside, cover yourself completely to avoid mosquito bites when travelling. Use mosquito repellant and apply it to exposed areas.

When to See a Doctor

While most people with dengue fever do recover within one to two weeks, severe dengue fever can be life-threatening. It is important to immediately visit a healthcare facility and seek proper medical advice and treatment. In addition, if you have recently visited areas, cities, or countries with dengue outbreaks or where dengue is common, get a thorough health checkup for early diagnosis or to prevent it.

Dengue Fever Treatment

There is no specific treatment for dengue. Over-the-counter medicines and fluids are administered to relieve muscle pain and reduce the fever. More severe cases of dengue will require hospital treatment. National Dengue Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day That Raises Awareness About the Vector-Borne Disease.

Most cases of dengue fever can be treated at home. If infected with dengue, it is important to keep yourself hydrated. Drink a lot of water and fluids. Take as much rest as possible. Avoid consuming ibuprofen or aspirin, as they can cause internal bleeding and may increase the risk of the infection becoming life-threatening.

