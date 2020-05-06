After Murder Hornets in US, Fear of Tiger Mosquitoes Grips France; Know About These Aggressive Insects That Spread Zika and Dengue Fever

Tiger mosquitoes (Photo Credits: Peakpx)

The fears of COVID-19 have still gripped several countries around the world. While some places have lifted the lockdown restrictions, the dangers of Coronavirus are still looming. Amidst this, other problems have been reported of invasive insect species. After sightings of murder hornets in the US, tiger mosquitoes have been taking over France! The Asian tiger mosquitoes are dangerous because they are a known carrier of dengue fever, chikungunya and the Zika virus. Just as France emerges from its lockdown, almost 65% of the region has been put on red alert because of these tiger mosquitoes. Let us know in more detail about these insects. How to Identify Asian Giant Hornet? Know Everything About Murder Hornets 'With a Sting That Can Kill' Found in US.

Out of 101 departments, 57 of them have a red warning for these insects. The tiger mosquitoes are black and white striped ones and the females deliver a painful bite which can cause tropical diseases. These insects were first spotted in France in the year 2014. Since then they have said to be expanding their territory as the temperatures around the globe rise. Reported cases of dengue fever and chikungunya are thought to be spread in France by tiger mosquitoes. As per experts, these insects will colonise in France by 2030. And mosquito repellents do not really work against these insects. Scientific Breakthrough! Researchers Develop Tool to Curb Chikungunya by Preventing Female Mosquitoes from Laying Eggs.

Know More About Asian Tiger Mosquitoes

Asian tiger mosquitoes (Aedes albopictus) are black with silvery white markings on them. Its striped black and white legs are a characteristic identification of them. The females' bites can cause mild irritation to intense inflammation and swelling. In warm regions, Asian tiger mosquitoes are active year-round. The species are a threat because they can transmit numerous diseases like Zika virus, West Nile Virus and dengue fever. It is also a primary vector for Chikungunya.

The Asian tiger mosquito was responsible for the Chikungunya epidemic on the French Island La Réunion in 2005–2006. It was the first and only outbreak of Chikungunya fever on the European continent. These mosquitoes are also are transmitters of Dirofilaria immitis, a parasitic roundworm that causes heartworm in dogs and cats. Zika Virus Disease: What Are The Causes, Symptoms and Treatment of This Mosquito-Borne Illness.

These mosquitoes are difficult to suppress because they have the ability to adapt to different environments. The control begins with destroying places where they might be laying eggs, like puddles, gutters, litter, flower pots, vases, anything that holds standing water.