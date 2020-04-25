National DNA Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: Celebrating the Completion of the Human Genome Project and Discovery of The Double Helix

DNA (Photo credits: Needpix)

While DNA has always been an area of interest for science-lovers worldwide, it has become more and more intriguing for everyone in recent times. Americans celebrate the National DNA Day on April 25 every year. This celebration is particularly exciting for those who continue to spend their time and effort into studying these complex bodies. DNA plays a key role in a lot of scientific breakthroughs, medical treatments and even helps in the development of certain vaccines and drugs Here is everything you need to know about DNA Day history, theme, and significance.

Why is DNA Day Observed on April 25 Every Year?

America observes National DNA Day on April 25 every year. It marks the anniversary of the date when James Watson, Maurice Wilkins, Francis Crick, Rosalind Franklin and colleagues published papers in the journal Nature on the structure of DNA, in 1953. This paper played a significant role in understanding the DNA and decoding its role in our life.

How is DNA Day Celebrated?

The first National DNA Day was celebrated on April 25, 2003, by proclamation of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. The National Human Genome Research Institute took this celebration a notch higher by organising annual celebrations to mark the growth in research and new takeaways that have come to light, ever since the basic structure of DNA was recognised.

What is the Significance of DNA Day?

The DNA Day is an annual event commemorating the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003 along with the discovery of the double helix structure of DNA. The Human Genome Project's goal is to determine the base pairs that make up human DNA, identify and map all of the genes of the human genome from both a physical and a functional standpoint.

The DNA is not only one of the crucial macromolecules that are essential for all known forms of life, but also helps us understand our parental roots, origin, and ancestral history as well as the gene formation and break up. The easy accessibility of DNA tests and the profound and detailed reports has particularly stirred up people’s interest in this field in recent times. It is no surprise that scientists are especially curious on learning more on this subject.