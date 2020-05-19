National Masturbation Day 2020: Can Using Sex Toys Too Often De-Sensitise Your Genital Area and Effect Your Ability to Orgasm?

Sex toys (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Masturbation comes with great benefits: it helps release stress and, also improves your sex life. If you are already a pro with your hands while masturbating, you must now be experimenting with those sex toys. But at the same time, you must have heard that over the use of sex toys can de-sensitise your genital area. Are you concerned about whether your solo sessions with your sex toy will affect your sex life? Here's the truth.

Can Use of a Sex Toy Desensitise Your Genital Area?

While using sex toys can de-sensitise your genital area temporarily for the moment, it does not have any permanent effect. Using a toy for a prolonged time can indeed numb the site, but it will not have any permanent impact. So, you do not have to worry unless you are masturbating six to seven times a day.

Should You Give Up on Using a Sex Toy?

Sex toy can be a fascinating way to spice things up in your solo as sessions as well as your romp sessions with your partner. It can be the best thing when you require a little more stimulation, whether it is vaginal or clitoral. Sex toys can be particularly useful when you have difficulty achieving orgasms.

Can You Enjoy Sex When You Frequently Use a Sex Toy?

But if you are worried that you will get used to the stimulation, remember that these toys do not cause any damage. Loving to use a toy does not mean that you cannot have an orgasm on your own or your partner cannot stimulate you. It means that you love that kind of stimulation. It is okay if you feel that you will enjoy sex with a toy more than anything else.

Make full use of sex toys in your bedroom but try and alternate between your hands and toys. Do not restrict yourself; do whatever that makes you happy!