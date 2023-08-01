It is that time of the year. Yes, time for self-care and a healthy lifestyle. August is National Wellness Month, which emphasises the need for self-care, stress management, and healthy routines. The idea is to feel like your best self, adopt healthy behaviours and get going with life most positively! Our days have only become more hectic with pressure from job deadlines, family troubles and other distractions, we frequently put our health and wellness on the back burner. According to research, taking care of oneself reduces stress and increases mindfulness. World Breastfeeding Week 2023 Date, Theme & Significance: Everything To Know About National Breastfeeding Month.

It's crucial to emphasise wellness and self-care for a long and happy life. The concept behind National Wellness Month is that self-care is essential to accomplish great things in the world, such as advancing our careers, starting families, continuing our education, developing novel ideas, and nurturing our bodies. Psoriasis Awareness Month 2023 Date, History & Significance: What Is Psoriasis? Everything You Need To Know.

National Wellness Month 2023 Date, Significance & Objective

In numerous cultures and historical periods, the idea of self-care has a long and rich history. The importance of self-care and self-reflection is incomparable. Self-care techniques, including meditation, breathing exercises or a simple method of writing a journal, can change everything. Movements centred on mental health, and self-care evolved in the 19th and 20th centuries. Many of these methods have been shown to support a healthy mind and body for many centuries and have been incorporated into modern ideas of self-care.

Why Is August Celebrated as Wellness Month?

Did you know why this specific month was chosen as a self-care month? Live Love Spa designated August National Wellness Month in 2018 to honour it and encourage others to commit to self-care. National Wellness Month encourages people to prioritise self-care by committing to healthy habits, participating in the 31-day challenge calendar, and socially motivating others to do the same. National Wellness Month encourages people to prioritise self-care by committing to healthy behaviours, participating in the 31-day Wellness Month Challenge, and socially motivating others to follow suit.

Self-care is being sold on shelves these days, but that isn't really the right concept. Promoting overall well-being, such as physical activity, a balanced diet, mindfulness, and stress management methods, can bring about wonderful happiness and peace in life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2023 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).