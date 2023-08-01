According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, psoriasis affects more than 125 million people worldwide, which is a huge number. And there isn't a treatment for it yet. August is Psoriasis Awareness Month, which aims to increase awareness of the condition among the general public and give those who are affected a sense of support. Food High in Fat and Sugar Might Cause Psoriasis: Study.

What Is Psoriasis? Everything You Need to Know About This Autoimmune Skin Condition

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that frequently affects the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp with inflamed, itchy, scaly rashes. Psoriasis can flare up for a few weeks or months at a time and comes in many different forms. Psoriatic arthritis is the name for the destructive swelling and pain it can lead to in the joints.

The exact cause of psoriasis is unknown, but it is known that it is related to an over-activation of a part of the immune system and that genetic and environmental factors may also be involved. While it is not contagious, psoriasis can significantly reduce a person's quality of life. While there is no known cure, treatments have advanced significantly over the past few decades, allowing many patients, even those with severe diseases, to experience dramatic relief from this chronic disease. From Gluten to Alcohol, Food and Drinks That Can Trigger the Disease.

The immune system's acceleration of the skin cells' natural life cycle leads to psoriasis, which is characterised by an accumulation of dead skin cells that resemble thick, silvery scales. The most prevalent forms of psoriasis are plaque psoriasis, which results in red, scaly lesions; scalp psoriasis; nail psoriasis, which results in abnormal nail growth; and psoriatic arthritis, which results in stiffness and increasing joint deterioration.

Psoriasis is an annoyance for many people, but if it causes pain or discomfort, interferes with everyday activities, or raises concerns about the appearance of the skin, patients typically seek medical help. Although there is no known cure for psoriasis, there are numerous therapies that can stop the overproduction of skin cells and offer substantial relief.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2023 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).