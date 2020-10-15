Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is celebrated to promote greater awareness, remembrance and support for an estimated 1 in 4 individuals and families whose lives during pregnancy, at birth and in childhood The reasons for the death of children change. Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day 2020: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is celebrated to promote greater awareness, remembrance and support for an estimated 1 in 4 individuals and families whose lives during pregnancy, at birth and in childhood The reasons for the death of their children change. In the world, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day are celebrated on 15 October every year in many countries. This day is celebrated to remember such children who have left the world before birth, due to neonatal death and other reasons for infant's death. The loss of an infant is devastating. Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day honours those who have lost miscarriages, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, stillbirth, death of a newborn, and more. Pregnancy Facts: Surprising Things You Did Not Know About Your Baby's Kicks in the Womb!

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day History

This day was established on October 15 in 2002 in the United States and Canada, to remember such children who had left the world before birth, due to neonatal deaths and other causes of infant deaths. Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day was established in 2002 to honour, commemorate, and commemorate children born due to miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death, and other causes of child loss. The moment was initiated by Robin Baird, Lisa Brown and Tammy Novak, who petitioned the federal government to recognize the specific day on 15 October.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance significance

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day serves to promote awareness, remembrance, and support over an estimated 1 in 4 individuals and families whose lives change irrevocably during pregnancy, and from the deaths of their children at birth. The main purpose of the day is to raise awareness about the need for support, encourage people to talk, respect the children who have passed.

