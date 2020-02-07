Rose Day 2020 Special: From Soft Pink Lips to Mood Refreshment, Here Are 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Roses

Health Benefits of Rose (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Rose Day is celebrated annually on February 7, which also marks the beginning of the much-awaited Valentine's Week. Roses are considered to be the symbol of love and beauty. One can express their feeling to someone by offering a rose. Roses are not only for lovers as most people perceive, but they can even be offered to someone for admiration. Now since Rose Day 2020 has arrived, let us explore the health benefits of roses, which include softening of lips and mood refreshment.

Roses are available in different colours, the most popular ones being pink and red. When a boy offers a red rose to a girl or vice versa, it automatically brings a smile on her/his face and since ages, this has been considered an ideal way for one to express their feeling of love. You can mark the beginning of Valentine's Week 2020 by offering a beautiful bunch of roses to your love or the person you wish to have as your date this Valentine's Day 2020. Rose Day is celebrated in many colleges, corporate offices and housing societies, and if you are lucky enough to get maximum beautiful roses, then you can use them for good health in the following ways.

Health Benefits of Rose

1. For Pink Baby-Soft Lips- The combination of rose petals and milk naturally moisturises dry lips. Simply soak around 6 to 7 rose petals overnight in milk, grind the petals the next morning using a pestle, and add a few drops of milk to the crushed petals. Apply the mixture on your lips and leave it for five to ten minutes. This can help you in getting beautiful soft lips.

2. Soothes Sore Throat- Due to the presence of an anti-inflammatory effect, roses in the form of rose water can soothe a sore throat.

3. Reduce Acne- Roses possess anti-bacterial properties which can reduce acne and can also cure skin irritation.

4. Enhances Mood- According to a study published in the year 2014 in the National Institute of Health, the extract of rose petals can relax the central nervous system which in turn can help reduce depression and anxiety. This is the reason why a person smiles after being offered a rose or a bouquet.

5. Relieves Headache - Rose, when used aromatically, can calm the mind and reduce headache. Rose essential oil is often used in aromatherapy to help relieve headaches.

Irrespective of whether you are in love or not, the above health reasons should be good enough to make you a part of Rose Day 2020 celebration. Roses can also be brought to use by adding their petals in a bowl of water or can also be used as the part of the preparation for a sweet dish like gulab ki kheer.