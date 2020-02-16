Sex Query Of the Week: Can A Condom Break In Water? How Effective Is This Contraception Method to Prevent STIs and Unwanted Pregnancy

Couple in bathtub (Photo credits: Pexels)

Q. I and my husband like to have sex in the bathtub. But we skip using condoms, thinking that it will not be as effective in water and, that water will give us all the needed protection. Can I get pregnant if I have sex in water without production? Or have we been getting all wrong about having unprotected sex in water? Are condoms effective in water? If yes, is there any right and wrong way to use a condom in water? How vital is lubrication while getting adventurous in the water?

Ans. Do not compromise a condom even if you choose to get cosy in a swimming pool where the chlorine levels are too high. Remember that you can get pregnant from having sex even in water. Water does not wash away the semen, and you can contract sexually transmitted infections.That said, condom and water do not play well. All the induced dryness and friction can make the condom break without proper lubricant.

Plus, water can wash away all the lube and spermicide. Besides, warm or hot water can lead to condom breakage. And the likelihood of the condom slipping off during underwater intercourse is yet another downside. How To Wear Condoms: Tricks to Slip In Protection Without Losing Erection During Sex And Have The Best Valentine's day Orgasm EVER!

Wear Condom Before Getting In Water

If you are getting into the water, make sure that you put the on the condom before you dip your body in the bathtub. If you feel that the condom is slipping away at any point in time, try and hold it in place. How Using A Condom During Sex Can Keep Your Vagina Happy and Healthy.

Use a Silicone Lube

And you could think that getting cosy in water can make for a nice slippery sex, but that's sadly not the case. Water washes away your vaginal lubrication as well. So, lube here is a must if you do not want the condom to break. When it comes to lube, silicone would be your best bet for the water adventure. Water-based lubes can quickly wash way in the water, and the oil-based lubes can damage the condom. So, if you get naughty in water, make sure that you take resort to an alternate birth control method like the morning after pill.

Use a hand shower to stimulate yourself first. Let your partner watch and later take control when you spray the water in your body — fooling around with water before intercourse can make you super-excited.