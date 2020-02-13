How To Wear Condoms: Tricks to Slip In Protection Without Losing Erection During Sex And Have The Best Valentine's day Orgasm EVER!

How To Wear Condoms (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

How to wear a condom? May seem like a stupid question but it is really not! It is International Condom Day today and you know that condoms can be as tricky as important it is. We are talking about male condoms here. While condoms slipping out of an erect penis while having sex is a common problem. What is even more frustrating is losing erection while wearing a condom. Now this is quite common too, however, you should know that learning the right tricks to can help solve your problem, especially right before Valentine's Day 2020 *wink, wink*

Condoms are slippery and have a tendency to slip out. They also make your hands slip off while you trying to wear them. However, instead of losing it you need to handle the situation calmly. Let's take a look at the steps involved in wearing condoms. You can thank us after Valentine's Day! Steps to wear condoms correctly:

Open the condom pack in a way that you don't end up tearing the condom.

Make sure that the rolled outer edge of the condom faces up when you place it on your erect penis. It should be in a way that you are able to pull the roll down conveniently.

This is probably the most important part. You need to pinch the condom from the top to squeeze the air out of the tip. Now unroll the condom and pull it towards the base of your penis.

Make sure to not touch the condom with your nails to avoid breakage. Make sure the condom fits properly.

Once you have finished carefully pull it out while holding the base. Tie a knot and throw it away in the dustbin.

How To Wear a Condom (Watch Video):

What To Do If The Condom Tears In Between The Act?

If you find a broken condom after you open the pack, just throw it away and use another one. But it the condom breaks in between, do not lose your mood, calmly take it off and use another one. If it breaks once you have come. Immediately wash the woman's genitals or opt for emergency contraceptive pills.

Also, did you know that spermicide is an important component of condoms? Yes, it is lined with a spermicidal lubricant that kills sperms present in the semen. Brands like Durex and Manforce sell condoms that can also give you a 100 percent protection from pregnancy.