Smoking Marijuana, Cigarettes and Vapes Can Heighten Coronavirus Risk, Say Reports! Here’s What Smokers Should Know

The cases of coronavirus are increasing, around the world. People are hence being forced to stay indoors to contain the spread of the deadly virus. With no vaccine or much information about COVID-19 being immediately available, health experts are cautious more than ever. They are urging individuals to follow hygiene and a good diet, as much as possible, as precautions. Besides, there is a section of society who are more prone to catch the virus. It includes senior citizens, people with chronic lung diseases, smokers and others with moderate or severe asthma. But even occasional smokers are putting themselves at high risk of severe complications, says reports. Yes, if you are smoking weed, cigarettes or even vapes to ease your stress during the pandemic, experts warn it is time to think twice. Here is what all the smokers should know and why any of smoke inhalation can heighten the COVID-19 risk. How to Deal with The Withdrawal Symptoms of Cigarette Smoking During COVID-19 Lockdown? Tips to Survive Without Nicotine!

Smoking Weed to Ease Your Stress?

Smoking marijuana, even occasionally, can increase your risk for severe complications from COVID-19. Dr. Albert Rizzo, a pulmonologist and chief medical officer for the American Lung Association, explained CNN in a report why smoking weed, even occasionally is risky during the pandemic. “What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause,” Dr. Rizzo was quoted in the report. He added, “Now you have some airway inflammation and you get an infection on top of it. So, yes, your chance of getting more complications is there.” Do Cigarettes Ever Expire? Google Has The Funniest Answer EVER! But For Real, What Happens If You Smoke Dated Tobacco?

Even occasional marijuana smokers are putting themselves at risk. When a person smokes a joint, they inhale unburnt plant material, which can irritate the lungs and make them more susceptible to cough, American Lung Association spokesperson Dr. Mitchell Glass explained in the same report. This makes it hard for doctors to diagnose your symptoms, which can prevent from detecting a coronavirus infection until a later stage. Dr. Glass was quoted in CNN, “COVID-19 is a pulmonary disease. … You don’t want to do anything that’s going to confound the ability of healthcare workers to make a rapid, accurate assessment of what’s going on with you.”

What About Cigarettes and Vapes?

We know cigarettes can cause lung damage. Plenty of studies have lately proved that even vaping can lead to lung damage. The US The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that people with lung damage are at higher risk of potentially fatal complications from COVID-19. Experts suggest that even if you are smoking throughout the pandemic, you should wash your hands frequently.

Dr. Jonathan Winickoff, director of pediatric research at the Tobacco Research and Treatment Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, explained to The New York Times about the risk of smoking cigarettes and vapes during this time and even if you do, why you should wash your hands often. Winickoff was quoted as saying, “You bring this device or cigarette to your mouth to inhale and you do so repeatedly. You touch the cartridge. You put it next to your face. You are spreading whatever is in your hand into your body. At the same time, many of my patients who smoke or vape have increased coughing or expectorating. And that’s a recipe for increased spread.”

The bottom line is any kind of smoking, marijuana, cigarettes or even vapes is dangerous at this time. This can increase your chances of contracting the disease. Think twice before a roll a joint again!