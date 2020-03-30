How to Deal with The Withdrawal Symptoms of Cigarette Smoking During COVID-19 Lockdown? Tips to Survive Without Nicotine!

Cigarette Smoking (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

With the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been limited to no access to everything from alcohol to cigarettes. And while these are not essential items, the withdrawal symptoms are real. We have heard cases of people committing suicide in Kerala due to the liquor ban, but smokers also have a tough time to sail through this phase. Smoking is terrible and, it is one of those things that you got addicted even before you knew. If you are one of those people who is finding it difficult to stave off from cigarettes, here's what you should do.

Eat a Lot of Immune-Boosting Foods

Eat foods rich in vitamins A, C and E to build your immunity and beat the symptoms. Make tomatoes, berries, kiwi, bell peppers and all types of citrus fruits a regular feature in your meals. Papaya, carrot, broccoli, and dark green leafy vegetables can also be excellent to boost your immunity.

Hop on a Treadmill

According to a study published in the British Journal of Pharmacology, exercising can reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. So if you cannot go out running, make sure that you hop on a treadmill or do some weight training exercises at home. Primary Reasons Why People Start Smoking Cigarettes and Why It Gets So Difficult To Kick the Habit.

Get a Massage

The most common feelings associated with quitting nicotine are anger, frustration and irritability. Get a massage or take a warm shower to calm yourself down. You can also try meditating and practising deep breathing techniques to diffuse your anger. No Blanket Ban on Alcohol During Lockdown, Kerala to Supply Minimum Liquor to Heavy Alcoholics With Withdrawal Symptoms on Doctor's Prescription.

Spend Some Quiet Time

You may feel anxious and agitated when you go a long time without smoking. Spending some time in a quiet environment in the morning and the evening can help you feel less anxious. Remind yourself that anxiety will pass with time.

Identify Your Feelings

If the depressive feelings continue, identify your feelings. Are you feeling tired, lonely, bored, or hungry? Focus on addressing these specific needs to beat the symptoms. Alcohol Withdrawal Management During COVID-19 Pandemic: Struggling to Find Liquor During Lockdown? Here's How to Deal With Withdrawal Symptoms.

Also, ensure that you avoid consuming caffeine as it can not only increase your cravings but make you feel extremely dehydrated. So, remember, no coffee or soda during the lockdown.