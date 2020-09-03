New Delhi, September 3: With India registering biggest single-day spike of 83,883 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours and total death toll mounting to 67,376, Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the number of recovered cases is now more than 29.70 lakh which is 3.5 times more than active cases. The ministry also stated that five states -- Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra -- account for 62 per cent of total active cases in the country.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on COVID-19 situation, Secretary of Union Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said, "The number of recovered cases is now more than 29.70 lakh which is 3.5 times more than active cases." Adding more, he said, "Five states- Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra account for 62% of total active cases in the country." India Reports Biggest Single-Day Spike of 83,883 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 67,376.

Bhushan also stated that states like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra account for 70 per cent of total COVID-19 deaths in the country. Apart from this, he said more than 11 lakh COVID-19 tests have been done in the last 24 hours, while India registered the highest single-day recovery of 68,584.

On the issue of active cases, the Union Health Secretary said, "There has been 13.7% weekly decrease in the number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh, 16.1% decrease in Karnataka, 6.8% decrease in Maharashtra and 23.9% decrease in Tamil Nadu, 17.1% decrease in Uttar Pradesh."

Speaking in the fatality rate, Bhushan stated there has been a 4.5 per cent weekly decrease in case of fatality in Andhra Pradesh while 11.5 per cent decrease in Maharashtra and 18.2 per cent decrease in Tamil Nadu. However, the fatality rate in Delhi rose by 50 per cent and Karnataka saw a jump by 9 per cent in average daily case, he added.

In last three week, Maharashtra has seen around 7 per cent decline in COVID-19 active cases, he added. Among other things, the Health secretary informed that India's per million cases compared to other countries in the world is the lowest, which is 49. Earlier on Thursday morning, India's COVID-19 cases touched 38,53,407, out of which 29,70,493 recovered, while 8,15,538 are active cases. Meanwhile, 67,376 died.

