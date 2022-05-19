Hyderabad, May 19: In a rare case, as many as 206 kidney stones were removed from a patient at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital in Hyderabad.

These stones caused the 56-year-old patient to suffer from severe pain in the left loin for over six months, which got aggravated due to rising temperatures in summer.

Veeramalla Ramalakshmaiah, a resident of Nalgonda, had approached doctors at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital on April 22. He was under certain medication suggested by a local health practitioner that only provided short-term relief. But the pain continued to impact his daily routine and he was unable to perform his tasks efficiently.

Dr. Poola Naveen Kumar, Senior Consultant Urologist at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital said that initial investigations and ultrasound scan revealed presence of multiple left renal calculi (kidney stones on the left side), and the same was confirmed with CT KUB scan.

"The patient was counselled and prepped for a keyhole surgery that lasted an hour, during which all calculi were removed - 206 in number. Post the procedure, the patient recovered well, and was discharged from the hospital on the second day," he said.

In successfully conducting the procedure, Dr. Naveen Kumar was ably supported by Dr. Venu Manne, Consultant Urologist; Dr. Mohan, Anesthesiologist; and other members of nursing and support staff.

With extremely high temperatures in summers, many people suffer from dehydration. This could result in formation of stones in the kidneys. As a word of caution, doctors recommend people to consume more water, and if possible coconut water, to stay hydrated. It is also important that people avoid or reduce travelling in hot sun and not consume soda-based drinks which add to dehydration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2022 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).