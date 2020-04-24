The World Needs a COVID-19 Vaccine: Here’s How the Anti-Vaxxer Movement Can Pose a Global Health Threat During the Pandemic

Vaccines (Photo Credits: Pixabay) Representational image

The terrifying news headlines around COVID-19 has flooded our lives lately. A vaccine would be our only hope to be completely coronavirus-free. And while scientists and researchers are struggling hard to develop a vaccine, we do not have one yet. Quite ironically, the anti-vaxxer groups are gearing up to claim that vaccines are not needed at all and that use of vaccines can be unsafe. However, the global protest movement against vaccination may evaporate in the face of the deadly COVID-19.

What is the Anti-Vaxxer Movement?

An anti-vaxxer is someone who refuses to vaccinate themselves and their children. Since the pioneering work of Edward Jenner on developing vaccines for smallpox in the late 18th century, people have protested the treatment for a for safety reasons. Anti-vaccination as an ideology is contradicting the medical and scientific consensus and has historically led to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases and ultimately death. The World Health Organisation identified the anti-vaxxer movement was identified as one of the top ten threats to global health in 2019. World Immunization Week 2020: Could the BCG Vaccine Administered to Prevent Tuberculosis Be Effective Against COVID-19?

Can the Movement Pose a Threat to Global Health During COVID-19 Pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic could be prompting some anti-vaxxers to question their views. That said, hesitancy to vaccinate is still being amplified by some celebrities, and this could seriously undermine a future immunisation programme. If vaccine hesitance does not decrease after the Covid-19 crisis, other outbreaks such as measles and can threaten the global health because parents are afraid to take their infants to health centres during the pandemic. COVID-19 Vaccine Human Trials at Oxford University from Thursday, Says UK Health Secretary.

Why Do We Need a Vaccine for COVID-19?

Pandemics have happened before and passed as vaccines were developed and distributed and as the diseases became more contained. Some good news: The World Health Organization (WHO), has said that 70 candidate coronavirus vaccines are being developed, with three already in clinical evaluation. Coronavirus Antibody Test: How Accurate Are The COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Tests and Where Can You Get It Done?

Anti-vaccination movement saw many skipping vaccinations for preventable diseases and saw a surge in cases of measles in the year 2029. But with coronavirus sweeping the world, anti-vaxxers may not be able to continue to influence people. The world’s anti-vaccination community seems divided on how to respond.