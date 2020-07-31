Lentils and beans play a major role in enhancing our health. These are mostly included in cuisines of the Indian subcontinent. Urad dal is used in the preparation of many popular dishes like dahi vada, kachori, medu vada, dal makhani, etc. Let's take a look at the health benefits of urad dal that can aid in smooth digestion and improve heart health. From Weight Loss to Strong Bones, 5 Reasons Why You Should Include Masoor Dal (Red Lentils) in Your Diet.

Split Black gram is scientifically known as Wigna Mungo. Urad dal is either used in split form or in whole. It is loaded with vital micronutrients and is rich in protein and fibre. Urad dal consists of B vitamins, calcium, magnesium, potassium and folic acid. The ayurvedic term for urad dal is 'Masha.' From Chickpeas to Pigeon Peas, 5 Types of Daal You Must Include in Your Diet for Overall Good Health.

Urad Dal Health Benefits

1. Smooth Digestion - The fibre-rich property of urad helps improve digestive tract and enables smooth flow of the bowel movement.

2. Provides Energy - The iron content of urad dal helps provide energy to the body by stimulating the production of red blood cells, which are responsible for carrying oxygen to all body organs.

3. Improves Bone Health - The presence of micronutrients like magnesium, iron, potassium, phosphorus and calcium aids in improving the bone density.

4. Good Heart Health - Urad dal consists of potassium, which lowers blood pressure and improves heart health.

5. Good For Diabetics - The fibres present in urad dal help in regulating the nutrient absorbed by the digestive tract, thereby, helping maintain sugar and glucose levels.

Urad dal is indeed healthy and should be included quite frequently in your meals for good health. However, it must be noted that urad dal increases uric acid levels, and therefore, people suffering from kidney stones or gout should consult their doctor before including this lentil in their diet.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

