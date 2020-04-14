Bored Sitting Home During COVID-19 Lockdown? Here are Some Cool Things You Can Do to Get Out of The Lull!

Child colouring book (Photo Credits: Pexels)

If you always run errands, getting a chance to sit at home can be a solemn blessing. But since you have been home for quite some time now, boredom must have already hit you. By far, you must have whipped up your favourite recipes and must be at the top of the Netflix shows. But if you are looking for something new to do every day, it can feel like a curse. To help you out, we got you a list of activities that can help you snap out of the lull and feel a little better fast.

1. Decorate Your Room

Why not try giving your room a complete makeover? Paint your bedroom into a new colour, rearrange your furniture and pull out your favourite linen. You will not only enjoy the activity but will also have a fresh new space for yourself. Lockdown Watchlist: Free Hindi-Dubbed South Blockbusters to Binge-Watch on YouTube to Kill Your Boredom in COVID-19 Quarantine.

2. Scribble a Colouring Book

If you have a colouring book, get your hands on it now! It will not only be an extremely relaxing activity, but it can help you break out of your daily rut. Plus, the splash of colours will speak volumes of joy and happiness. Bored at Home? 6 Inexpensive Hobbies You Can Take up During Quarantine (Watch Videos)

3. Upload Old Vacation Pictures on Social Media

While you must be upset over the fact that your hands and feet are tied right now, scrolling through old vacation photos can help you feel positive. Put them up on social media and help your friends break out of the 24*7 COVID-19 news cycle.

4. Call Up an Old Friend

Now is the perfect time to catch up with your old friends you have not been in touch for a long time. Reminiscing and talking about your early days can make you forget the present and put you back to your college days.

5. Play Scrabble

If you liked to play with words, you would be hooked to Scrabble during these times when you do not have too much to do. Download a Scrabble game on your phone and invite your friends for a match. Tired of Viewing Google 3D Lion, Giant Panda, Tiger and Shark on Google Search? Now Try Toontastic 3D Cartoon App on Your Mobile to Kill Boredom.

6. Plan a Vacation

Pull out your world map and make a list of the places that you would want to visit. Zero in with three destinations and research every detail of travel and itinerary. You will mentally be in your dream destination while you are in the comforts of your home.

If you are looking for more things to do if while you self-isolate, you can paint a mug, sketch a portrait, learn a new instrument or even start your own YouTube channel. We are sure you have a lot on your platter right now!