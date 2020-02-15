Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Ragi Flour to Lose Weight

Ragi Flour (Photo Credits: YouTube)

When it comes to weight loss, the food we eat plays an integral part. There are a few ingredients which can expedite the weight loss process and help you achieve the result at a faster rate. Having said that, let us discuss ragi which is also known as finger millet in English and nachni in Northern India. Let's take a look at how ragi flour can be included in your diet to help you lose weight. Almond Flour for Weight Loss: This Protein-Rich and Low-Carb Wheat Flour Alternative Is All You Need To Stay In Shape.

During ancient times, whole grains like barley, brown rice and ragi were the staple food. However, with times, we moved away from these foods and chose other alternatives which are processed and refined like regular rice, refined flour, etc. Speaking about ragi, this grain originated in Africa and has been cultivated in Uganda and Ethiopia for many years. In India, it is mostly grown in the regions of Karnataka. Ragi flour is prepared by either crushing dried grains or by drying and then grinding them.

Ragi Flour For Weight Loss

Ragi is eaten in its purest form as it is too tiny to get polished and processed, and this itself makes it organic and healthy. Ragi flour is rich in complex carbohydrates which support slow digestion and keep the body full for a longer time, thereby avoiding over-eating. It is gluten-free, and this, in turn, helps avoid fat accumulation near the abdominal area. Apart from this, ragi flour is loaded with fibre which also aids in your weight loss process.

Therefore, you should try including roti made out of ragi flour instead of wheat flour at least thrice in a week for overall good health. Not only does it help in weight loss, but it also helps in reducing cholesterol as it helps in less plaque formation in the body. The presence of Vitamin C in ragi helps in the absorption of iron. Hence, now you have multiple reasons to include ragi flour in your diet to stay fit and healthy.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)