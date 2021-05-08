New Delhi, May 8: Hospitals in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune and Mumbai have reported cases of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus. Triggered by coronavirus (COVID-19), mucormycosis has a mortality rate of over 50 per cent. The rare fungal infection can cause blindness and turn fatal if left untreated. The cases are on rise in Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra with experts seeking urgent intervention from the government. Mucormycosis, COVID-19-Triggered Fungal Infection, Found in 6 Patients at Delhi Hospital.

What is Mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis is a type of serious fungal infection. Also called black fungas, mucormycosis is caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment. People with weakened immunity from an illness are more prone to mucormycosis. If not detected and treated on time, it can cause death. Mucormycosis Kills 9 in Ahmedabad, Reports Suggest Could be Linked to COVID-19.

What Are Symptoms of Mucormycosis?

People infected with mucormycosis initially experience pain under the eyes. The infection usually starts from the nose and spreads to eyes. After the infection spreads, it may cause one-sided facial swelling, severe headache, fever, sinus congestion and eventually partial vision loss or in worst case death.

Mucormycosis-Coronavirus Link:

COVID-19 patients are more vulnerable to mucormycosis because coronavirus weakens their immunity system. The fungal infection also occurs to diabetic people who suffered from COVID-19. COVID-19 patients who have been given steroids for treatment and have co-morbidities are more prone to mucormycosis.

What Steps Should Be Taken to Prevent Mucormycosis?

Good hygiene is highly important. If one is suffering from illness like COVID-19, s/he should avoid touching eyes and nose often. If you notice swelling around your nose, eyes or throat, you must consult a doctor for a checkup. Early detection of mucormycosis can prevent the infection from spreading.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2021 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).