What is Murph Workout? All That You Should Know About This Full-Body Fat-Burning CrossFit WOD

Murph Workout (Photo Credits: Instagram / Rogue Fitness)

CrossFit workout is the trend these days and most gyms around the world have a special set up for it. CrossFit is an intense workout where the heart rate shoots up, which, thereby, helps an athlete develop endurance. Murph workout is an effective CrossFit workout. If you perform CrossFit, then you have to follow a particular WOD (Workout of the day), which consists of a series of exercises like running, skipping, pull-ups, push-ups, power clean, box jump to name a few. Murph Workout is also a CrossFit WOD, which is brutal and mostly performed on US Memorial Day to honour the hard work of army men. This type of Crossfit not only helps burn a good amount of fat from full-body, but also makes you mentally strong. CrossFit vs Gym: Which Is Better? Here's Everything You Should Know.

The CrossFit Murph workout was created in honour of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy. This was one of his favourite workouts while he was in the Navy SEALs, although he called it 'Body Armour.' Michael Murphy died in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005, while serving his country. Michael also received US military’s Medal of Honour for his actions during the war in Afghanistan. Let's take a look at what exactly is Murph workout all about. Carb Loading: What are The Benefits of Increasing Carbohydrate Intake and How to Do It.

What is Murph Workout?

In order to perform a Murph workout, you don't need any specific gym equipment or machinery. All you need is a pull-up bar around you and a weighted vest. The CrossFit Murph workout consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another one-mile run, all done consecutively. It must be noted that these exercises have to be performed wearing a 20-pound vest or body armour. The most challenging part of the workout is its large volume and length. Apart from being physically strong, mental toughness is also required to perform this CrossFit WOD. In Murph workout, you have the option to break down reps of push-ups, squats and pull-ups, but the workout will only be qualified as complete if you reach the required number.

Glimpses From Murph CrossFit WOD

Murph workout is not only performed during US Memorial Day, but also on other holidays around the year, where a person is given an opportunity to test their fitness scale. Before performing the Murph workout, do a good amount of practice for this training. CrossFit WOD like Murph workout is an ultra-endurance activity, for which a good amount of carbohydrates should be loaded to ensure that the body doesn't run out of glycogen, which provides energy. Also, it is important to keep yourself well hydrated two to three days prior to the event.