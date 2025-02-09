Parents of students at Marsden State High School in Logan City, Australia, have expressed concern over a teacher who identifies as a cat and exhibits feline behaviors in class. Reports suggest she asks students to call her “Miss Purr,” wears cat ears, and makes cat-like sounds. According to The Courier-Mail, the teacher also licks her hands and hisses at students. One mother alleged on Facebook that the teacher even made her daughter purr in exchange for sweets. Parents have called the behaviour “disgusting” and urged school authorities to take action. The controversy has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning the appropriateness of such conduct in a school environment. US: United Federation of Teachers Instructs NYC Educators To Distribute ‘Red Cards’ To Help Migrants Avoid ICE Raids, Says Report (Watch Video).

Australia Teacher Identifies as Cat, Parents Raise Concerns

