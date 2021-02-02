Tea is one beverage that can be taken any time anywhere. There are wide varieties of tea in this world which can improve health. There are several herbal teas like chamomile tea, hibiscus tea, green tea. However, white tea is also a healthy option, but is lesser-known. Let's take a look at the health benefits of white tea, which can help strengthen immunity and aid in weight loss. Chamomile Tea Health Benefits: From Blood Sugar Control to Good Heart Health, Here Are Five Reasons to Have This Beverage.

White tea is made from leaves and buds of the Camellia Sinensis plant that are plucked a day before they open. The leaves are then simply arranged and sun-dried, without being processed. Green tea and black tea also come from the same plant, but white tea is least processed as compared to the other two. White tea is mild in flavour. Let us take a look at the health benefits of white tea. Green Tea Side Effects: Here’s How Drinking Too Much Green Tea Can Harm You.

White Tea Health Benefits

1. Strong Immune System - White tea consists of catechins that help reduce inflammation, regulate the immune system and increase resistance to infections.

2. Smooth Digestion - White tea also helps improve digestion and can help avoid constipation by enabling a smooth flow of bowel movement.

3. Aids in Weight Loss - White tea contains caffeine, which speeds metabolism and aids in weight loss. This beverage also stimulates fat breakdown and prevents new fat cells from being formed due to the presence of a compound known as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG).

4. Fights Cancer - White tea comes along with flavonoids that inhibit the growth of cancer cells and prevent the development of new ones.

5. Relief From Stress - A cup of white can also make you feel calm and relaxed as it contains theanine, which helps calm frayed nerves.

It is indeed healthy to have this beverage twice in a day to reap its benefits.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

