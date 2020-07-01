Tea freshens up one's mood and also relaxes the mind. Different types of tea are often taken during breakfast or at work or an evening snack or whenever one desires to have it. Chamomile tea, one such variety, is healthy and can prove to be good for the body in numerous ways. It can help in blood sugar control, improve heart health and has many more beneficial aspects. From Reducing Puffiness to Brightening Your Skin, Here’s How Applying Green Tea Bags Under Your Eyes Can do Wonders!

Chamomile is a herb that comes from the daisy-like flowers of the Asteraceae plant family. In order to prepare chamomile tea, the flowers are dried and then infused into hot water. Chamomile, also known as Babune ka Phal, is used as an age-old home remedy to treat various ailments. Chamomile tea is loaded with antioxidants that make it quite healthy. Home Remedy of the Week: Black Pepper Lemon Tea for Strong Immune System to Help Fight Against Diseases.

Health Benefits of Chamomile Tea

1. Blood Sugar Control - Chamomile tea possesses anti-inflammatory properties which can provide blood sugar control by preventing cell damage of the pancreas.

2. Promotes Better Sleep - Chamomile tea relaxes nerves and soothes the nervous system, thereby, aiding in promoting good sleep. The best part about this tea is that it lacks caffeine, which can disturb sleep.

3. Good For Digestive Tract - As per a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, Chamomile tea is a digestive relaxant and can treat various stomach related ailments like gastrointestinal disturbances including flatulence, indigestion, diarrhoea, anorexia and vomiting.

4. May Protect Against Cancer - The presence of antioxidants like apigenin in chamomile tea can help lower inflammation and reduce the risk of several types of cancer.

5. Good For Heart Health - Chamomile is a great source of flavone, an antioxidant that can reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which, in turn, help improves heart health.

Therefore, if you are a habitual tea drinker, you should consider including a cup of chamomile tea in your routine for good health.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).