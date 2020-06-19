Weekends are the only time we get to chill with our friends and family. After slogging the entire week, we often treat weekends as an excuse to wake up late, indulge in fatty foods and skip exercise. We do this thinking that it is okay to be lax those two days of the week. But certain weekend habits could also potentially show up on your waistline? Do not believe us? Read on till the end to find out how many of these bad weekend habits are you guilty of making?

Eating Outside Food

Who doesn't love those indulgent weekend brunches and dinners? You are actually putting a lot of high sodium, high fat and high cholesterol foods in your stomach by eating out or ordering food which completely ruins your weight loss goal. As much as it may sound hard to digest, even one cheat meal can show on your waistline. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Chickpeas to Lose Weight.

Watching TV

Binge watching on your favourite shows can cause weight gain. When you watch excess television, you restricts the time for physical activities. Sitting for long in front of screens also lowers the metabolism. Besides, when you subconsciously eat all the junk food, you put on a lot of weight. Bananas Not Good For Breakfast While on Weight Loss? Busting The Myth Behind This Nutrient-Dense Fruit.

Over Sleeping

While you may think that sleeping for more time during the weekend can help you recover all the sleep you lost during the week, it is not true. While some fatigue like fatigue and lethargy can be reversed after a weekend sleep binge, oversleeping has also been linked to diabetes and hypertension which is again linked to weight gain. Eat Dinner Like a Pauper for Weight Loss; Here’s A Look at Some Healthy Night Meal Recipes.

Skipping Exercise

Why would you want to miss out on the many benefits of exercise over the weekend? In fact, you can devote more time to exercise on the weekends. Skipping exercising won’t release the feel-good hormone endorphins in your body and cause more tiredness. This, in turn, could result in more sleep and more eating.

So, how do you now plan to spend your weekend? Are you still considering sleeping till noon?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).