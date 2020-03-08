Bananas Not Good For Breakfast While on Weight Loss? Busting The Myth Behind This Nutrient-Dense Fruit

Bananas (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Bananas or no bananas? Many times we see people completely avoiding bananas in their diet to avoid weight gain. Many fitness experts have mixed views related to bananas when it comes to weight loss. However, in reality, bananas are quite nutritious and by no way can they be ignored. Bananas can prove to be quite beneficial for the health and also help in weight loss, provided they are eaten in a proper way. Let's clear some myths on bananas. Japanese Morning Banana Diet Helps You Lose Weight and Keep It Off.

Bananas contain essential nutrients like calcium, potassium and magnesium, which can help in the improvement of heart health and also regulate blood pressure. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of banana contains 89 kcal, out of which carbohydrates is 22.84 g, fibre 2.6 g, magnesium 27 mg, phosphorus 22 mg and potassium 358 mg. This clearly indicates that bananas are a nutrient-dense fruit. Although bananas contain a considerable high amount of carbohydrates, they're still good for weight loss, the main reason being that they are low in glycemic index score which keeps the body full for a longer time.

Should Bananas Be Avoided For Breakfast?

Bananas should, of course, be eaten for breakfast, however, you should not have it alone. Many people in metro cities create the mistake of eating a banana for breakfast while leaving home for work. Not only is this an incomplete breakfast, but it also spikes the sugar level in blood. Bananas can be eaten in breakfast along with peanut butter, oatmeal, porridge or yoghurt. Along with this, it is also necessary to include two full eggs in morning meal for a perfect complete breakfast.

Bananas contain fibre, which also helps in keeping the body full and avoid overeating. The sweet candy fruit also aids in digestion and development of gut health. One or two bananas in an entire day wouldn't hamper your weight loss goals. In order to stay fit, some physical exercise is necessary. Prior to performing any activity like running, dancing and weight training, bananas should be eaten for instant energy as they restore the glycogen level in the body. People who are highly conscious about their calorie intake can go for elaichi banana, which is the smaller in size than the regular one, but is high in potassium and Vitamin C.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)