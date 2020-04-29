Why Do You Get Sweaty Around the Vagina? Here's How to Stop Sweating Between the Legs and Keep Your Groin Dry

Vaginal Health (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Is the region around your vagina getting too sweaty in the warm and humid weather? Maybe your air conditioner stopped working, or you sweated out too much in the morning, you notice some seriously sweaty underwear when you go to the bathroom. Everyone sweats from their armpits and foreheads but being sweaty adjacent to the vagina is not typical of everyone. Here is why your vagina gets sweaty and what you can do to stop sweating between your legs.

Sweating Around Vagina - Why Does it Happen?

There are sweat glands all over your vulva, the outer part of your vagina. Your groin is not that different from your underarm. Just like your scalp and armpits, your crotch has apocrine glands that produce a thicker sweat as opposed to the other parts of the body, sometimes causing the odour. So, your sweaty palms do not stink as much as the moist vagina. Some odours down there is typical, but if it is a little too off, be sure to get it checked by the doctor. Vaginal Moisturiers and Makeup: Are They Safe and Do They Really Work?

How to Stop Sweating Between Your Legs?

There are several options you can try to prevent a serious sweat at home.

Use Topical Antiperspirants and Powder: Topical antiperspirants can temporarily block your sweat glands so that you physically sweat less. When you are using an antiperspirant, just be extra careful to keep the application away from inside your vagina as it can potentially increase your risk of infection. Strangest Things That Happen To Your Vagina When You Are Pregnant.

Wear Breathable, Cotton Underwear: Cotton can be the best choice for promoting breathability. However, when you are working out, you may want to forgo cotton. Moisture-wicking materials can make you feel comfortable while working out. Be sure to change out of your sweaty clothes as soon as possible post-workout, to avoid yeast infections.

Skip Pads and Pantyliners: You may want to layer your underwear with an absorbent pad to deal with sweat, but the plastic lining in pads and pantyliners are not breathable. They could, in turn, cause you to sweat more down there. You may also want to switch to tampons during periods. Women on TikTok Are Inserting Ice-Cubes into Their Vagina to Film Reactions for the Viral #Cryotherapy Trend.

Trim Your Pubic Hair: If your hair is creating friction down there trimming and shaving can help to reduce the sweat. Just be careful while removing the hair as the skin on your vulva is sensitive and prone to ingrown.

Bottomline: There is nothing wrong in sweat in the crotch. But if you are sweating too down there, you should reach out to a dermatologist. They can help you get the problem under control.