Workout Videos of Fitness Models Sergi Constance, Lazar Angelov and Simeon Panda Will Motivate You to Achieve an Aesthetic Physique

Every person who hits the gym for bodybuilding looks up to a fitness icon as a role model. If you happen to ask any well-built person around you about their fitness icon, they will tell you with one name from the bodybuilding world. A majority of the population took up bodybuilding due to the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone to name a few. Now there are many professional bodybuilders and fitness models around the world, who are loved by millions of youngsters. Let's take a look at three of the hottest fitness models - Sergi Constance, Lazar Angelov and Simeon Panda - who have been motivating many to achieve an aesthetic physique. Arnold Schwarzenegger Workout, Diet and Fitness: How the 7-Times Mr Olympia Keeps Fit Even in His 70s.
Though most of us do not train from a professional point of view, being part of the fitness world, we never miss out on any bodybuilding competition. The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) makes it a point to organise bodybuilding events to keep this sport alive. Some well-known bodybuilding events are Mr Olympia, Arnold Classic to name a few. ‘World’s Strongest Man’ Eddie Hall Loses 38 Kgs! Check Out His Diet, Fitness and Workout Plan.
Sergi Constance
The 31-year-old Spanish Fitness model Sergi Constance has become one of the world’s most celebrated fitness models in a short span of time. He has secured the top position in various men's physique championships. He is currently the cover model for famous magazines like Iron Man, Muscle and Fitness, to name a few.
Sergi Constance Arnold Press
View this post on Instagram
Press arnold, great exercise to target your SHOULDERS. • Do 4-5 sets of 20-12 reps. • Take a weight that you can hold and control at the bottom part of the movement • Increase the weight in each set if you can keep the form of the exercise . 💥Transform your body!!💥 Join today, ONLINE COACHING @belegend_lifestyle 👉 Click link bio📲 . ✅Custom tailored workout plans/program ✅Custom tailored meal plan/diet ✅24 hours email support ✅Exercise videos ✅Males & females ✅Vegan plans avaliable ✅Injuries adapted workout . 🎥Follow @sergiconstancevideos for more videos
Sergi Constance Seated Side Lateral Raises
View this post on Instagram
Total Isolation Shoulder exercise: . After 4 sets of heavy standing lateral raises move to this isolation exercise x 3-4 sets: . • Take a weight that you only use your deltoids • Chest up • Push your back to the seat • Keep your arms totally straight, squeeze your triceps • Keep a controled and slow movement •Feel the burn🔥 . 💥Transform your body!!💥 Join today, ONLINE COACHING @belegend_lifestyle 👉 Click link bio📲 . ✅Custom tailored workout plans/program ✅Custom tailored meal plan/diet ✅24 hours email support ✅Exercise videos ✅Males & females ✅Vegan plans avaliable ✅Injuries adapted workout . Join today! Click link bio 📲
Sergi Constance Boulder Shoulder Training
View this post on Instagram
Shoulders workout💪 . Warm up 2 sets x dumbell press 1️⃣Dumbell press x 5 sets 2️⃣Lateral raises x 5 sets 3️⃣Rear delt raises x 4 sets 4️⃣Seated lateral raises x 3 sets 5️⃣Dumbell front raises x 4 sets . @belegend_lifestyle ONLINE COACHING: 👉Get your 100% customized workout program🏋️♂️& meal plan🍏.(CLICK LINK IN BIO @belegend_lifestyle ) ✔️For men & women👫 and avaliable in english & ESPAÑOL🇪🇸 . #belegendlifestyle #belegendarmy #teamSC
Lazar Angelov
The 35-year-old Bulgarian model, Lazar Angelov, has a jaw-dropping aesthetic physique. During his teenage days, he was a basketball player and later also served in the army for a short while. Lazar also provides online personal training to his clients.
Lazar Angelov Valuable Tip For Chest Training
Lazar Angelov's Bicep Training
View this post on Instagram
Try some cable work if you want to build that biceps peak💪🏽 🎧Credit: @trinidadjamesgg
Lazar Angelov's Incline Dumbbell Press
View this post on Instagram
Incline dumbbell press is one of my favourite chest exercises. What’s your favourite chest exercise? 🎶 @igrata
Simeon Panda
The 33-year-old most influential fitness professional as per Forbes has 6 million followers on Instagram. He was born in London, England, and has been blessed with a good height and body frame. He has his own brand for fitness gear and apparels. He also provides online training to his clients.
Simeon Panda's Lat Pull Down
View this post on Instagram
Another one from yesterday, this move feels fantastic 🙌🏾 Try it, tag & save 👊🏾 I I want to help you train! Visit my YouTube Channel: YouTube.com/simeonpanda for FREE diet tips and training routines, or download programs at 📲 SIMEONPANDA.COM 💊 Follow @innosupps ⚡️ for the supplements I use👌🏾 #simeonpanda #backexercises
Simeon Panda Tips For Chest Training
View this post on Instagram
Try this Cable Chest Tri-Set 🔥 Tag & save for later 👌🏾 After hitting a high volume of presses (flat & incline), I always finish with a variety of fly’s, try this Tri-set to really finish your workout with an incredible pump. 🙏🏾 Shout to @utimefitnessphuket check them out if you’re in Phuket 💪🏾 I want to help you train! Visit my YouTube Channel: YouTube.com/simeonpanda for FREE diet tips and training routines, or download programs at 📲 SIMEONPANDA.COM | Follow @innosupps ⚡️ for the supplements I use👌🏾 #simeonpanda #internationalchestday
Simeon Panda Training His Hamstring
View this post on Instagram
3 Exercises for your hamstrings👌🏾 Tag, save & give them ago 💪🏾 1. Rope RDL 2. Dumbbell RDL 3. Dumbbell Lying Leg Curl Be sure to download my Mass Gain Extreme Training Guide with all my routines at 👉🏾SIMEONPANDA.COM 🔗 Link in bio 💊Powered by @innosupps INNOSUPPS.COM #simeonpanda #hamstringexercises #rdl
After seeing these fitness models, one would definitely be inspired to push a little harder in the gym. However, remember, they are professional bodybuilders, while many of you must be exercising to have a decent physique and not for a bodybuilding profession. The difference between passion and profession should be figured out, and one must also never run for shortcuts. Bodybuilding requires patience and lots of hard work.