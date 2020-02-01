Workout Videos of Fitness Models Sergi Constance, Lazar Angelov and Simeon Panda Will Motivate You to Achieve an Aesthetic Physique

Lazar Angelov. Simeon Panda and Sergi Constance (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Every person who hits the gym for bodybuilding looks up to a fitness icon as a role model. If you happen to ask any well-built person around you about their fitness icon, they will tell you with one name from the bodybuilding world. A majority of the population took up bodybuilding due to the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone to name a few. Now there are many professional bodybuilders and fitness models around the world, who are loved by millions of youngsters. Let's take a look at three of the hottest fitness models - Sergi Constance, Lazar Angelov and Simeon Panda - who have been motivating many to achieve an aesthetic physique. Arnold Schwarzenegger Workout, Diet and Fitness: How the 7-Times Mr Olympia Keeps Fit Even in His 70s.

Though most of us do not train from a professional point of view, being part of the fitness world, we never miss out on any bodybuilding competition. The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) makes it a point to organise bodybuilding events to keep this sport alive. Some well-known bodybuilding events are Mr Olympia, Arnold Classic to name a few. ‘World’s Strongest Man’ Eddie Hall Loses 38 Kgs! Check Out His Diet, Fitness and Workout Plan.

Sergi Constance

The 31-year-old Spanish Fitness model Sergi Constance has become one of the world’s most celebrated fitness models in a short span of time. He has secured the top position in various men's physique championships. He is currently the cover model for famous magazines like Iron Man, Muscle and Fitness, to name a few.

Sergi Constance Arnold Press

Sergi Constance Seated Side Lateral Raises

Sergi Constance Boulder Shoulder Training

Lazar Angelov

The 35-year-old Bulgarian model, Lazar Angelov, has a jaw-dropping aesthetic physique. During his teenage days, he was a basketball player and later also served in the army for a short while. Lazar also provides online personal training to his clients.

Lazar Angelov Valuable Tip For Chest Training

Lazar Angelov's Bicep Training

Lazar Angelov's Incline Dumbbell Press

Simeon Panda

The 33-year-old most influential fitness professional as per Forbes has 6 million followers on Instagram. He was born in London, England, and has been blessed with a good height and body frame. He has his own brand for fitness gear and apparels. He also provides online training to his clients.

Simeon Panda's Lat Pull Down

Simeon Panda Tips For Chest Training

Simeon Panda Training His Hamstring

After seeing these fitness models, one would definitely be inspired to push a little harder in the gym. However, remember, they are professional bodybuilders, while many of you must be exercising to have a decent physique and not for a bodybuilding profession. The difference between passion and profession should be figured out, and one must also never run for shortcuts. Bodybuilding requires patience and lots of hard work.