Is healthy sex with an HIV-positive partner possible? One of the lesser-known and spoken facts is that HIV-positive people can also have a healthy, fulfilling and safe sex life, sometimes even unprotected. However, certain steps must be cautiously taken by both parties to protect themselves from transmitting HIV. Today, as we observe World AIDs Day 2021, here are a few things you didn't know about maintaining a healthy sex life with an HIV-positive partner. World AIDS Vaccine Day 2021: Famous Quotes To Share In Honour of Health Workers and Volunteers.

HIV vs AIDS

HIV is a virus that enters into a person’s cells and affects their immune system. Untreated, the virus compromises the ability of the body to fight off diseases and infections. In its later stages, untreated HIV causes AIDS.

Pre Requisites to maintaining a healthy sex life with an HIV positive partner:

ART

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) medication lowers the amount of HIV in one’s body. At times, ART works so well that tests cannot find any HIV traces in an infected person’s body. At this stage, the infected person can have unprotected sex, without carrying the risk of spreading the infection to his/her partner. However, it may take upto 6 months for ART to start having an effect.

Condoms

Irrespective of the above, wearing male and female condoms during sex drastically reduce the chances of transmission of HIV. Anal sex is the riskiest form of HIV transmission, condoms reduce this exposure drastically, however it's best to not engage in such activity. Oral sex poses a negligible risk of HIV transmission, placing male and female condoms lowers that risk even more.

PrEP and PEP

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is a preventive drug that stops HIV from entering one’s body. Such treatment is to be taken by the non-infected partner since it cuts the risk of getting HIV by 99%. PrEP must be taken at least 7 days before engaging in sexual activity. Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is similar to a contraceptive pill. It is to be taken within 72 hours of sexual activity if one believes they might have been exposed to HIV.

In conclusion, with the advancements in modern medicine and some precautions on your part, it is more than possible to enjoy a normal and safe sex life with an HIV-positive partner. The only, if any, hold up now, is your outlook.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

