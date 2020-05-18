World AIDS Vaccine Day 2020 Date, History & Significance: Know More About the Day That Advocates Urgent Need for HIV Vaccine

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Every year May 18 is celebrated as World AIDS Vaccine Day. The day spreads awareness about the pressing need for immunization measures against AIDs. Also known as HIV Vaccine Awareness Day, the dire need for a vaccine to prevent HIV infection and AIDS is discussed and support is offered to recognize its importance. While several health professionals, supporters and scientists are working towards finding a safe and effective AIDS vaccine, recognition and investments become vital. On this day, volunteers also remind people that HIV can be prevented and that each one of us can play an essential role in lowering the global burden. Let's discuss the day in detail. World AIDS Vaccine Day 2018: Can Vaccines Eradicate AIDS Like Polio and Small Pox?

History And Significance

World AIDS Vaccine Day is observed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID). The history of World AIDS Vaccine Day dates back to May 18, 1997, when President Bill Clinton made a commencement speech at Morgan State University. Clinton aimed at setting new goals for developing an AIDS vaccine given the advancements in science and technology, within the next decade. He stated, "Only a truly effective, preventive HIV vaccine can limit and eventually eliminate the threat of AIDS."

It is extremely important that the work towards making the AIDs vaccine is accelerated. An HIV vaccine is a preventive measure used for people who do not have HIV. The goal is for people to get an HIV infection in the future as it boosts the person's immune system to recognize HIV and also fight it.

Usually, the day is observed via holding events and other activities around the globe. However, this year since we are under lockdown to slow down the spread of coronavirus, no gatherings will take place. Different online measures may be used to raise awareness of the need for AIDS vaccines.