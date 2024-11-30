World Aids Day is an annual global movement that is marked worldwide on December 1 to unite people in the fight against HIV and AIDS. The annual event is dedicated to raising awareness about HIV/AIDS, showing support for those living with the virus, and remembering those who have lost their lives from AIDS-related illnesses. World Aids Day was first observed in 1988 and remains a vital platform for education, advocacy, and combating stigma related to AIDS. Since 1988, communities have stood together on World AIDS Day to show strength and solidarity against HIV stigma and to remember lives lost. What Is AIDS? How Is It Different From HIV? Everything You Need To Know To Raise Awareness About AIDS.

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The HIV virus attacks the immune system of the patient and reduces its resistance to other diseases. According to data available on the official website of World Aids Day, more than 1 lakh people are living with HIV in the UK, while globally, an estimated 38 million people live with the virus. More than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS related illnesses over the past 40 years, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history. In this article, let’s know more about World Aids Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual global awareness day.

World Aids Day 2024 Date

World Aids Day 2024 will be observed on Sunday, December 1.

World Aids Day Significance

World Aids Day is an important global health awareness event that aims to increase public knowledge about prevention, treatment, and living with HIV/AIDS. World AIDS Day is one of the eleven official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization (WHO). World AIDS Vaccine Day: Top Myths About HIV Vaccine Debunked!

World AIDS Day exists to shine a light on the real experiences of people living with HIV today while celebrating the strength, resilience and diversity of the communities most affected. On this day, government and health officials, non-governmental organizations, and individuals around the world observe the day, often with education on AIDS prevention and control. The day encourages people to support individuals and communities affected by HIV/AIDS.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

