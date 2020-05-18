World AIDS Vaccine Day 2020: Top Myths About HIV Vaccine Debunked!

Vaccination (Imgae used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Millions of people suffer from HIV AIDS every year, and therefore, you cannot relax thinking that you will not get the disease. Scientists have developed a vaccine that may prevent the onset of the condition. The HIV can spread through sexual contact, blood transfusion by sharing needles, or from mother to foetus. However, a lot of myths revolving around the HIV vaccine is preventing the people from getting one. Here we debunk all of them.

Myth 1: HIV Vaccine is Not Necessary

While treatment for HIV infection has dramatically improved over the last years, it is no substitute for prevention of the disease. HIV medications may have side effects, and sometimes people also develop drug resistance. While these drugs are easily accessible, the rate of new infections around the world is more significant than our ability to get treatment for the people who need it.

Myth 2: People Not at Risk Do Not Need to Get an HIV Vaccine

You may not be at HIV-risk today, but you may be at risk tomorrow. You should not only get your children vaccinated but also participate actively in debunking the myths surround it. Remember, even if a person is not at risk today, they can save the lives of millions of people worldwide by being a part of the research.

Myth 3: You Can Get HIV from HIV Vaccines

HIV vaccines do not inject you with HIV. Certain vaccines for polio and typhoid might contain the virus to fight against the diseases, but HIV vaccines don't. In the past 25 years, over 30,000 volunteers took part in HIV vaccine studies worldwide, and no volunteer has been infected with HIV.

Myth 4: HIV Vaccines Can Cause Autism

There is no link between autism and childhood vaccination. While vaccines often have side effects, they are temporary and go away within a day or two. Vaccines are as necessary for children as clean water supply.

Also, be sure that you give your children other boosters that they need after birth. Remember, skipping a vaccination is never a good idea.