World Arthritis Day is a global health awareness day observed every year on October 12. The main aim of this day is to create awareness about arthritis, which is an inflammatory joint disorder. There are more than a hundred types of arthritis. It is a rheumatic and musculoskeletal disease which affects the joint tissues around the joint and other connective tissues causing joint pain and stiffness. People take medicines to get rid of the pain caused due to arthritis, but it is equally important to maintain a good diet in this case. To help you know more about a diet that will help you reduce joint pains, here is a list of food items that is recommended for you to eat to keep you at ease with arthritis. World Arthritis Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know About the History and Ways To Observe This Global Event for Raising Awareness About Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases.

1. Dark Leafy Greens

It helps protect the body against pro-inflammatory molecules and Vitamin C helps the body make collagen, which is a major component of cartilage that protects the joints. Leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, broccoli, etc. are good sources of both these vitamins and therefore are important if one has arthritis.

2. Garlic and Onion

Garlic and onion do not just boost immunity but also contain anti-inflammatory chemicals which help relieve some forms of arthritis pains.

3. Olive Oil

Olive oil when combined with vitamin D in your diet has been found to protect against bone loss. It is also loaded with healthy fats and oleocanthal which have similar properties as an anti-inflammatory drug.

4. Berries, Apples and Pomegranates

Berries and apples are rich in antioxidants and contain arthritis-fighting power. Pomegranates contain tannins which can fight the inflammation caused by arthritis. You can have all three in frozen form or you may add them in yoghurt to get the best health benefits.

5. Fatty Fish

Fatty fish like salmon, tuna and mackerel are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids which help decrease inflammation. According to the Arthritis Foundation, eating three to four ounces serving of these fish two or more times a week is recommended for protecting the heart and reducing inflammation.

Arthritis is inflammation around the joints. Therefore, it is very important to eat anti-inflammatory foods. On World Arthritis Day 2022, make sure you learn everything about the foods you must eat to reduce arthritis pain just by eating a healthy diet. Celebrate World Arthritis Day 2022 by taking care of your body.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

