World Cancer Day 2020: From Viagra to Frequent Flying, 5 Surprising Things That Increase Your Risk of Skin Cancer

Cancer (Photo Credits: IANS)

World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4 to spread awareness about the deadly disease. The global burden of cancer is only increasing and one of the main reasons is a delay in diagnosis because the symptoms of cancer aren't immediately evident that causes the disease to be diagnosed at a stage when treatment becomes difficult. One of the most common types of cancer is that of the skin. However, in India, skin cancers comprise about 1-2% of all diagnosed cancers. While Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer around the world, in India it is said that SCC is the most prevalent skin malignancy. World Cancer Day 2020: Behaviours that Target Cancer Cells and Bring on Unexpected Remission.

However, what causes skin cancer? While we know that the harmful Ultraviolet rays of the sun contribute to causing cancer, there are some other causes that you may not be aware of. In fact, some of the causes of cancer are things that you come in contact with almost every day. Take a look at some of the surprising things you didn't know causes skin cancer.

Viagra

Viagra that is often used to treat erectile dysfunction also formally known as sildenafil could increase your chances of having skin cancer. A study discovered that people who take Viagra have over 90 percent chance of having skin cancer. However, this doesn't mean that other ED medications do not cause skin cancer. Moreover, if you are someone who has been prescribed viagra, you must consult with your dermat about the risks as well.

Weather Conditions

While it is known that people living in the tropics are more at the risk of skin cancer because of the stronger sun rays, however, did you know that people living in the higher altitude are at great risk too? Ultraviolet rays act stronger as the elevation increases.

HPV (Human Papillomavirus)

While most commonly known are the sexually transmitted HPV viruses that cause genital warts that may increase the chances of cervical cancer, but did you know that another type of HPV virus that do not transmit sexually may cause warts in other body parts and cause skin cancer. However, chances are rare.

Frequent Flying

Did you know that flying frequently may put you at a higher risk of skin cancer? It is said that pilots and flight attendants are twice as likely to develop melanoma than other people.

Fair Skin

People with lighter complexion are more at risk of having skin cancer than the ones with darker skin as they lack in Melanin, the pigment that gives skin its colour. The pigmentation is said to provide some protection from the sun’s damaging UV rays.

Apart from these reasons, there are certain chemicals found in certain products of daily use that may increase your chances of skin cancer, however, there aren't any proven studies.