World Cerebral Palsy Day is a social movement to celebrate and affirm the lives of the people who are living with cerebral palsy. Observed in more than 75 countries, the vision of the day is to ensure that children and adults with Cerebral Palsy (CP) have the same rights, access and opportunities as anyone else in our society. There are 17 million people across the world living with CP. Another 350 million people are connected to a child or adult with a congenital disorder. The first World CP Day campaign was called 'Change My World in 1 Minute'. It sought ideas from people with CP across countries that had the potential to 'change the world' for people living with CP.

The first World CP Day campaign was called 'Change My World in 1 Minute'. The project sought ideas from people with CP for technologies and products across countries that needed inventing which had the potential to 'change the world' for people living with CP. Three ideas were shortlisted of which research team from the University of Virginia (USA) won the major prize. ze. They developed a prototype solar-powered wheelchair which was an idea posted by Alper Sirvan, a man with cerebral palsy in Turkey. The wheelchair prototype was presented to Alper on World CP Day 2013.

In 2015, the campaign was around six key issues that affect people with CP irrespective of geographical, cultural and economic differences. They thus brought together resources to building the global movement for change.

Cerebral Palsy is the most common physical disability in childhood and permanent disability that affects movement. Its impact can range from a weakness in one hand, to almost lack of voluntary movement. It happens due to abnormal brain development, often before birth. Symptoms of the condition include exaggerated reflexes, rigid limbs and involuntary motions which appear by early childhood. Long-term treatment includes physical and other therapies, medicines and sometimes surgery.

