Lucca’s World, actress Bárbara Mori’s latest film on Netflix, is receiving rave reviews from critics and viewers worldwide. The film is a heartwarming tale of a mother’s determination to find a healing solution for her son who suffers from cerebral palsy, while juggling her job and being the breadwinner of the family. It’s good to see that Bárbara Mori’s character of the mother as Bárbara is being supported by her differently abled husband Andrés (Juan Pablo Medina) and ‘normal’ younger son Bruno (Samuel Pérez), who go all the way with her and the elder child Lucca (Julián Tello). The film, based on the real-life story of journalist Barbara Anderson as depicted in her book “The Two Hemispheres of Lucca”, stars Indian actor Danish Husain in the pivotal role of Dr Kumar, who works to heal the child with a ground-breaking medical treatment involving a machine called the Cytotron in India. Directed by Mariana Chenillo in an empathetic manner that displays a woman's touch to the film, Lucca’s World is in Spanish and is available on Netflix India with subtitles upon its release on January 31, 2025. Here are some of the critics' reviews of Lucca’s World. Netflix New Feature Update: Streaming Service Platform Introduces ‘Season Download Button’ for iPhone and iPad Users; Know How To Use It.

Critics' Reviews of ‘Lucca’s World’ on Netflix

Cinema Express: “Sacrifice, parental responsibility and guilt, commitment and unconditional love are some common themes running through these narratives. Mariana Chenillo’s film does, however, ace the job it sets out to do – that is, enact a sensitive, compassionate tale of a mother and father’s undying duty towards their child with special needs. And this warmness that Lucca’s World exudes is thanks largely to the realistic acting on display, beginning with Bárbara Mori in the lead. There’s a welcoming quality to it, one that pushes you to root for the titular character and the family that places him front-and-centre. If the acting wasn’t as natural and believable, it is quite easy for the film to be forgettable. But it is the personal that makes Lucca’s World engaging.”

Decider: “Lucca’s World meets the median standard, with Mori’s performance elevating the proceedings a bit – despite the flimsiness of Barbara’s guilt-ridden character arc – and the choppy flow, which pushes the movie into the realm of detail-needy shorthand in the third act, brings it down a little. It all evens out, though, and is an ever-so-slightly above-average drama that might inform laypeople that a thing called a Cytotron exists, and may be a breakthrough in medical science. And that’s why this pretty good, slightly forgettable movie exists.”

Roger Ebert: “Although “Lucca’s World” features an unorthodox plot twist for these kinds of movies, the film itself is pretty unsurprising. Mori does admirable work as Lucca’s devoted mom, but her character blames herself for almost anything that goes wrong. It feels almost antithetical for Bárbara as we see she’s a fighter in almost every other scene. Yet, she stands down during some of the most necessary moments and asks no questions. Mori’s frequent onscreen co-star Tello gives a moving performance as her son, carrying the heart and soul of the story on his shoulders. Visually, Chenillo’s film doesn’t stand out, but it’s a pleasant enough story with a hopeful tone, celebrating each of Lucca’s victories, from holding on to the sides of the tub with both hands to kicking a ball for the first time to taking his first steps. As we see the real version of events over the credits, “Lucca’s World” leaves the audience with one more feel-good note to end on and the hopeful outlook of how yet-discovered future medical care can help children.”

ReadySteadyCut: “Lucca’s World delivers a raw and emotional true-story portrayal of parenting a child with cerebral palsy, anchored by powerful performances despite its unremarkable storytelling. WWE Raw Claims Number One Spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows in USA, Surpasses Squid Game Season 2.

Lucca’s World was the Number 9 film in Netflix Top 10 most viewed movies in its release week.

