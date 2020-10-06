October 6 every year is observed as World Cerebral Palsy Day. Also referred as World CP Day, it is marked to raise awareness about Cerebral Palsy in communities and assist others to look beyond the disability. It is a common disability among children but many people are unaware about it which increases misunderstanding around it as well. So World Cerebral Palsy day aims to recognise and celebrate those fighting with the disease and support the families of children with CP. But what exactly is Cerebral Palsy, what are its symptoms and causes? We tell you more about it in this article. Cerebral Palsy Kid Skateboards For The First Time, Mom Reveals How She Fulfilled His Dream After Little Boy Becomes Internet Sensation!

What is Cerebral Palsy?

Cerebral Palsy is not a single disorder but a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance or posture. It is a motor disability in childhood. Cerebral means 'regarding the brain.' Palsy means weakness or problems in muscles. CP is thus an abnormal brain development or damage to developing brain which affects the person's ability to control their muscles.

What Are The Symptoms of Cerebral Palsy?

The symptoms of this disorder differ from person to another. One with severe CP require a special equipment to walk or may not be to walk at all. Those with mild conditions may be able to walk but falter a little. People have problems with movements primarily. Other effects could be seizures, problems with hearing, speech or vision. They even experience some joint pains and stiffness. Cerebral palsy affects various functions including intellect of a child. They have a difficulty with learning, speech development, basic motor skills etc.

Causes of Cerebral Palsy

As mentioned earlier, CP is caused due to abnormal brain development or a damage to developing brain. The brain damage can happen before the birth, during the birth or a month with the birth. It can also occur during first few years of a child's life when the brain is still developing. Bleeding into the brain in the womb, traumatic head injury to a infant and lack of oxygen during labour or delivery is the common cause of cerebral palsy.

Treatment of Cerebral Palsy

People with cerebral palsy require long-term treatment and constant care. There are medications that can lessen muscle stiffness and improve functional abilities. They can reduce pain and other complications. There are nerve injections for the same. One of the major aspect of the treatment is constant physical and mental therapy. Through these sessions, children can develop strength, balance, improve mobility. There are speech and language therapies to help in clear communication of CP patients. There are recreational therapy sessions to develop extra curricular abilities and improve the emotional well-being.

On this day, people wear the colour green to show support to all families who are dealing with patients of CP. Families and organisations celebrate the day by sharing success stories, hosting events and passing on inspiration to others.

