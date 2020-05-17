World Hypertension Day 2020: Know Causes, Symptoms and Relief of High Blood Pressure

Hypertension (Photo Credits: Pexels)

The world hypertension day is marked on May 17th to raise awareness regarding symptoms of hypertension and encourage Blood Pressure (BP) measurement. The day aims to let know methods of early prevention of high BP.

Every year the day is defined by a theme. This year the theme is ‘Know your Numbers’ which is centred around measuring periodic blood pressure and knowing its normal level to avoid fluctuations. The more blood your heart pumps and the narrower your arteries are, then this increases the risk of high blood pressure, hence it is important to gauge BP level. World Hypertension Day 2020 Date and Significance: 5 Facts About High Blood Pressure That You Should Know Of.

Important Facts

High Blood pressure (BP), also known as Hypertension is defined as systolic blood pressure equal to or above 140mm Hg and/ or diastolic blood pressure equal to or above 90mm Hg.

Problem of Hypertension is common, as an estimated 1.13 billion all over the globe suffer from hypertension

It is mostly the unhealthy lifestyles that can increase the risk of high BP-- like eating too much salt, being overweight and not getting enough physical exercise as well as using tobacco. It is essential to control hypertension as it can increase risk of heart, kidney, brain and other diseases.

High BP is a leading cause of premature deaths which is why one of the global targets of World Health Organisation for non-communicable disease is to reduce prevalence of hypertension by 25% by 2025 with baseline as 2010.

Causes and Symptoms

Since hypertension is like a “silent killer” with no visible symptoms. These days, due to strenuous work and lifestyle adding to mental stress, the problem of hypertension becomes common even without having any underlying illness.

Most common warning signs appear in the form of fatigue, nausea, early morning headache, nosebleeds, vision changes, irregular heart rhythms, chest pain, muscle tremors. A person should consult a physician on spotting such symptoms so that early risk assessment could take place.

Relief from High BP

Simple changes in lifestyle from eating to exercise and a happy outlook can reduce hypertension. The WHO recommends five “concrete steps to minimize the odds of developing high blood pressure and its adverse consequences.” World Hypertension Day 2020: How is Blood Pressure Measured? Understanding the Different Stages of Hypertension.

· Healthy diet: Promoting a healthy lifestyle with emphasis on proper nutrition for infants and young people; reducing salt intake to less than 5 g of salt per day (just under a teaspoon); eating five servings of fruit and vegetables a day; reducing saturated and total fat intake.

· Avoid alcohol: The WHO recommends limiting alcohol intake to “no more than one standard drink a day.”

· Physical activity: Regular physical activity (at least 30 minutes a day) and maintaining a normal weight can also help. The WHO says that every 5 kg of excess weight lost can “reduce systolic blood pressure by 2 to 10 points.”

· Say no to tobacco: Stop using tobacco products as they increase the risk for high blood pressure and heart disease by constricting blood vessels and decreasing oxygen supply to the heart. Full-Fat Dairy Products Not Linked to Weight Gain, High Blood Pressure in Kids

· Manage stress: It is also important for hypertension patients to manage stress in healthy ways “such as through meditation, appropriate physical exercise, and positive social contact.”