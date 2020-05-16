World Hypertension Day 2020: How is Blood Pressure Measured? Understanding the Different Stages of Hypertension

Hypertension (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: ANI)

If you ever got your blood pressure measured before, you must have heard '120 over 80'. But what do these numbers actually mean? Well, you must understand that these digits are not just numbers. They usually come along with units like mmHg, which represent millimetres of mercury. This unit measures your blood pressure. But did you know that there are different stages of hypertension? Allow us to help you understand the various stages of your blood pressure reading.

Normal

Your blood pressure is normal if you have systolic less than 120 mmHg and diastolic less than 80 mmHg. While no treatment is necessary, you must continuously monitor your blood pressure to ensure that it remains in this range.

Prehypertension

It is prehypertension when the systolic is between 120 and 139 mmHg and diastolic between 80 and 89 mmHg. Prehypertension is borderline hypertension, where you may be at the risk of developing the disease. While you may not need medications at this stage, you may require to make a few lifestyle changes to prevent the onset of hypertension.

Stage 1

You will start needing medications when your systolic is between 140 and 159 mmHg and diastolic 90 and 99 mmHg. You will also need to manage your blood pressure by making a few lifestyle changes. You may have to try different medications until you find the one that best suits you.

Stage 2

You have reached stage 2 if your systolic is 160 mmHg or higher or diastolic 100 mmHg or higher. You will need a two-drug therapy along with making the lifestyle changes to keep your blood pressure down. Here too, you may have to experiment with drugs to determine which one suits best for your body.

Left untreated, high blood pressure can lead to coronary heart disease, which can ultimately lead to a heart attack or a stroke. Therefore, monitor your blood pressure regularly and follow your doctor's advice to keep it under control.