Every year, World IBD Day is observed on May 19 around the world to raise global awareness about Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), which primarily includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. This annual event aims to raise awareness and unite people worldwide in their fight against Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, which are known as inflammatory bowel diseases. World IBD Day 2025 falls on Monday, May 19. The theme of World IBD Day 2025 is ‘IBD Has No Borders: Breaking Taboos, Talking About It’. Here Are 5 Foods To Avoid in IBD Diet To Fight Against Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

This day is coordinated by patient organisations under the umbrella of the European Federation of Crohn’s & Ulcerative Colitis Associations (EFCCA), with support from international partners. These chronic conditions affect millions of people worldwide and cause inflammation of the digestive tract, leading to symptoms like abdominal pain, diarrhoea, fatigue, and weight loss. Many of the IBD associations linked to World IBD Day are using the purple ribbon as a symbol of awareness and support for those living with IBD. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

World IBD Day 2025 Date

World IBD Day 2025 falls on Monday, May 19.

World IBD Day 2025 Theme

The theme of World IBD Day 2025 is ‘IBD Has No Borders: Breaking Taboos, Talking About It’.

World IBD Day Significance

World IBD Day is an important global event that aims to raise awareness about this condition and urge governments and healthcare professionals to take action to show support to the millions worldwide who live with IBD. Inflammatory Bowel Disease is a lifelong condition that can deeply impact physical, emotional, and social well-being.

World IBD Day encourages people to learn more about these conditions and help break the stigma associated with digestive disorders. This day helps in increasing understanding of IBD, advocates for better access to treatment, promotes research, and supports those affected by the disease.

