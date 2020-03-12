World Kidney Day 2020: How Can People With Kidney Diseases Protect Themselves Amid Coronavirus Outbreaks/Flu, Expert Reveals

World Kidney Day (Photo Credits: WkiCommons)

It is World Kidney Day today. The day is observed to spread awareness about kidney disease. The essential organ is responsible for filtering your blood and also removing toxins from your body. One in ten adults is known to have chronic kidney disease (CKD). The day aims at making kidney ailments treatment accessible and affordable to all. Dialysis and kidney transplants are known to one of the most expensive treatment processes. Another effect of kidney ailments is low immunity and amid the coronavirus outbreak, it is important to protect yourself.

On World Kidney Day, at least this year when the Coronavirus outbreak has scared the whole world, it is important to practice social distancing and wash your hand from time to time. People having chronic kidney diseases have compromised immunity and that lowers the body's ability to fight any kinds of infections, let alone coronavirus.

Dr Vidyashankar P, lead consultant – Nephrology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, spoke to us on how people with kidney diseases can stay safe from coronavirus/flu. He said, "Patients suffering from kidney diseases have lower immunity than the normal people." Further explaining what people having conditions related to kidneys can do to protect themselves amid coronavirus scare.

He said, "Patients who have recently undergone a transplant are advised to avoid crowded places. They need to prevent themselves from close contact with the people who are suffering from infectious diseases such as cough, fever and cold. Such patients are strongly recommended to use disinfectant methods like washing their hands at regular intervals and avoid crowded places where the risk of contamination is severe."

The global toll of coronavirus has crossed over one lakh. In India, six new cases of COVID-19 from Maharashtra and Karnataka have been reported. These two states were until now untouched by coronavirus outbreak in India. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 50