World Malaria Day 2020: Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention Tips for the Vector-Borne Disease

Malaria: Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Malaria Day is celebrated every year on April 25 as WHO joins hands with various organisation to help end Malaria by promoting “Zero malaria starts with me” campaign. It aims at lowering down the burden of Malaria, a vector-borne disease still prevalent in society. Due to lack of awareness about the causes, symptoms and treatment methods of the disease caused by mosquitoes, it becomes difficult to fight it off. Therefore it is important to spread a word about the disease. Study Reveals Deadliest Malaria Strain Protects Itself from Immune System.

What is Malaria?

The life-threatening and sometimes also fatal disease, Malaria is caused and spread by mosquitoes. The vector-borne disease, Malaria was significant exhibits flu-like symptoms and causes high fever and chills. It is mainly carried around by the Anopheles mosquito carries the parasite. The parasite (Plasmodium) with multiple subspecies causes a different level of symptoms. Malaria causes the parasite to reach a human's liver to grow and multiply, it can destroy red blood cells in the human body.

What are The Symptoms of Malaria?

Depending on the type and severity, the symptoms of malaria may differ. It is said that in about 7 and 30 days the symptoms of malaria can be seen. However, only a health professional will be able to tell the severity of the disease. However, some of the common symptoms are:

Fever and chills

Headaches

Nausea and vomiting

body aches.

Weakness

However, in the case of severe malaria one can experience:

anaemia

Kidney failure

Seizures

Low blood sugar

Treatment for Malaria

Treatment starts with your medical professional diagnosing malaria for you and putting you on the appropriate antimalarial drug(s). Depending on the severity medicines can vary from chloroquine (Aralen), doxycycline (Vibramycin, artemether/lumefantrine (Coartem), and primaquine phosphate (Primaquine) etc. However, it has to be strictly prescribed by a doctor.

When it comes to the prevention methods of the disease, it is important to check your surrounding for breeding grounds of mosquitoes. Do not let water collect anywhere around you and keep the area around you clean!