World Oral Health Day is dedicated to raising global awareness of the issues around oral health and encouraging people to maintain good oral hygiene. World oral health Day is observed every year on March 20. It was launched by the FDI World Dental Federation on March 20, 2013. Since the first year, it has been observed with a specific theme to raise awareness of oral health and prevention of oral diseases. As you celebrate World Oral Health Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together five easy ways that can help you maintain good oral health. Poor Oral Health May Contribute to Declines in Brain Health, Says Study.

Drink More Water

Water is the best beverage to keep you healthy and also to help you maintain your oral health. Drinking water after every meal can help you wash out the negative effects of sticky and acidic foods and beverages.

Brush twice a day

Though many people know of this, hardly a few of us follow this regularly. Many people neglect to brush at night, which further leads to the rise of germs and plaque that accumulate throughout the day.

Brush Properly

Not brushing your teeth properly is almost as bad as not brushing at all. Move the brush in gentle, circular motions all around your teeth, and always take good time when you brush.

Clean your tongue

Cleaning your tongue is as important as brushing your teeth. Plaque can also build up on your tongue and can lead to bad mouth odour and other oral diseases. The Experts at Dental Design Smile Share 5 Oral Hygiene Pro Tips To Achieve a Radiant Smile.

Floss Daily

Brushing might not be able to clean the tiny spaces between the teeth, and for that, you need dental floss. Therefore regular use of dental floss is recommended to maintain oral hygiene.

A dentist is always there to help you with any dental issue, but it’s always better to take all the precautions beforehand and follow good dental hygiene. Wishing everyone a Happy World Oral Health Day 2023!

